Playmade's pink cactus berries popsicle with white boba available at FairPrice Finest for S$12.90/box

Bubble tea brands are no longer just selling bubble tea these days.

From Dec. 7, 2020, Playmade's Pink Cactus Berries with White Boba popsicle will be available at FairPrice Finest outlets in Singapore.

A box of four goes for S$12.90.

The main elements in the popsicle are milk, pink cactus, mixed berries, and white boba.

It's an interesting blend of flavours, thanks to the pink cactus.

Pink cactus is also known as dessert apple, a fruit native to Penghu, Taiwan that possesses a "sweet and mildly floral taste."

Although the floral taste was not immediately discernible, it was enough to lend the popsicle a unique flavour that complemented its milky aspect.

Combined with the chewy white boba (quite different from the jelly-like white pearls you'd usually get), it makes for quite a satisfactory dessert overall.

Here's the ingredient list:

Singapore is Playmade’s first Southeast Asia outpost to launch the popsicles.

More flavours will be launched in the coming months, the company said.

Top image by Mandy How