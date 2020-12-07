Back

Playmade's pink cactus berries popsicle with white boba available at FairPrice Finest for S$12.90/box

Taste test.

Mandy How | December 07, 2020, 07:10 PM

Bubble tea brands are no longer just selling bubble tea these days.

From Dec. 7, 2020, Playmade's Pink Cactus Berries with White Boba popsicle will be available at FairPrice Finest outlets in Singapore.

Photo by Mandy How

A box of four goes for S$12.90.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The main elements in the popsicle are milk, pink cactus, mixed berries, and white boba.

It's an interesting blend of flavours, thanks to the pink cactus.

Photo by Mandy How

Pink cactus is also known as dessert apple, a fruit native to Penghu, Taiwan that possesses a "sweet and mildly floral taste."

Although the floral taste was not immediately discernible, it was enough to lend the popsicle a unique flavour that complemented its milky aspect.

Combined with the chewy white boba (quite different from the jelly-like white pearls you'd usually get), it makes for quite a satisfactory dessert overall.

Photo by Mandy How

Here's the ingredient list:

Photo by Mandy How

Singapore is Playmade’s first Southeast Asia outpost to launch the popsicles.

More flavours will be launched in the coming months, the company said.

Top image by Mandy How

