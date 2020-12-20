New Japanese anime by 'Death Note' creators coming out in 2021

A Japanese manga by the creators of popular series "Death Note" is getting its anime release.

"Platinum End" is written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, who created "Death Note" as well.

"Death Note" has inspired both anime and live-action adaptations.

"Platinum End" has been running since 2015.

Its anime adaptation is set to be released in fall 2021, which is sometime in the later half of the year from September.

Japan's entertainment giant Pony Canyon released the trailer for the show on Friday, Dec. 18.

