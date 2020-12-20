Back

New Japanese anime by 'Death Note' creators coming out in 2021

The manga has been running since 2015.

Kayla Wong | December 20, 2020, 04:01 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

A Japanese manga by the creators of popular series "Death Note" is getting its anime release.

"Platinum End" is written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, who created "Death Note" as well.

"Death Note" has inspired both anime and live-action adaptations.

"Platinum End" has been running since 2015.

Its anime adaptation is set to be released in fall 2021, which is sometime in the later half of the year from September.

Japan's entertainment giant Pony Canyon released the trailer for the show on Friday, Dec. 18.

You can read the synopsis here:

Top image via Pony Canyon

M Social Hotel guests endure 4-hour power shutdown at 12am, emergency lights come on

They say they weren't informed beforehand.

December 20, 2020, 03:45 PM

M'sian loses SQ girl job due to Covid-19, but says she's thankful for the ride

She worked hard at achieving her dream of becoming a flight attendant and eventually succeeded.

December 20, 2020, 02:52 PM

Vivian Lai rejects working with hubby on bubble tea business as they wouldn't see eye to eye

She likes to be involved in many aspects of her business, while Ong advised her to leave the miscellaneous tasks to her staff.

December 20, 2020, 11:57 AM

Netflix's 'Sweet Home' is the scariest monster series we've seen in a long time

Damn.

December 20, 2020, 11:39 AM

Messi equals Pele record of 643 goals scored for single club

On course to breaking Pele's record.

December 20, 2020, 09:51 AM

Man in S'pore surprises himself as he successfully resells for S$30 empty PS5 box picked from trash

Someone really bought an empty PS5 box.

December 20, 2020, 04:58 AM

17 imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 19 arrived from US, UK, India, M'sia, Indonesia

Tonight's update.

December 20, 2020, 12:00 AM

Popular beef bowl chain Sukiya coming to S'pore, opening outlet in Suntec City

The gyudon chain has more than 2,000 outlets across Japan.

December 19, 2020, 11:12 PM

Massive McDonald's outlet opens at Canberra Plaza

Very spacious.

December 19, 2020, 09:28 PM

Edwin Tong: Important to nurture safe spaces for discussion on race without fear of being 'cancelled'

The minister stressed the need to create safe spaces for people in Singapore to discuss without being "called out" or "cancelled".

December 19, 2020, 09:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.