S'pore-made plant-based fishballs & fishcake selling for S$14.99 per packet, could help stop overfishing

Halal-friendly and diabetic-friendly.

Sumita Thiagarajan | December 06, 2020, 04:04 PM

As much as Singaporeans love seafood, more than a third of the global fish stocks are classified as overfished, according to a report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in June this year.

In Singapore, the World Wildlife Fund has highlighted in 2016 that 75 per cent of popular fish species used in local dishes have been deemed as unsustainable.

While most of us in Singapore might not feel the direct effects of overfishing, it might indirectly affect seafood products that we consume, such as fishballs.

S'pore could see less fish & more starch in fishballs

According to a study by Singapore Management University and CNA, fishballs were ranked as one of Singapore's top two favourites when it comes to ultra-processed foods.

However, the staple in hawker food and local dishes is under threat, partly due to overfishing.

For example, in Vietnam (a country that supplies fish and fish products to Singapore), the supply of threadfin bream, a type of fish, used in fishballs has dropped by 40 per cent over the past three years, reported CNA.

This leads to an increase in the prices of the threadfin bream, which leads to fish ball manufacturers possibly mixing other type of lower-grade fish, or increasing starch or water content in fishballs.

A plant-based fish-free alternative

A company in Singapore, Wholesome Savour, aims to address this environmental issue, with plant-based fish products, such as OsomeFood's fishballs and fishcakes.

According to the company, the protein used in the products are not soy, but instead mycoprotein, which comes from fungi.

The products are also free from gluten, dairy, soy, GMOs, artificial colourings, flavours, preservatives and cholesterol.

Wholesome Savour also highlighted that their products are diabetic-friendly and halal-friendly.

Here's a look at OsomeFood's fishball and fishcake products (which are made in Singapore):

Photo via osomefood_/Instagram

Photo via osomefood_/Instagram

Here's a photo of the fishball and fishcake in a cooked meal:

Photo via districtsixtyfive/Instagram

1 packet of 12 fishballs will set you back S$14.99

Each packet of 12 fishballs (which is 240 grams) costs S$14.99, according to OsomeFood's website.

This is close to seven times the price of a 250g pack of BoBo fishballs.

The plant-based fish products are only available online via OsomeFood's website.

It may be a little pricey, but might be worth it to prevent overfishing.

Top images via districtsixtyfive/Instagram & osomefood_/Instagram

