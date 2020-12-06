M'sian boy paid for pizza with bag of coins but came up short, Foodpanda rider treats him instead

A Malaysian FoodPanda delivery rider went viral after an act of kindness to a customer who really wanted a slice of pizza.

Twitter user @idealuzair posted screenshots of a conversation with his friend, Faiz Rosman.

Faiz received an order for a pizza that cost RM28.50 (S$9.37), but when he turned up at the address with the delivery, a young boy received him.

And he paid for the pizza with a bag of coins:

Faiz was in a hurry, so he didn't count the coins to see whether it was enough for the order. But he told the kid that he would contact him if the money was short.

Sure enough, when Faiz later counted out the coins, he discovered there was only RM18 (S$6) in the bag.

So he contacted his customer.

The confession

Faiz told him about the missing amount, and asked if the boy's father knew about the order, as it was made with that phone number.

The boy said his father didn't know about it.

Faiz then "threatened" to report the matter to the police, but the boy pleaded with him not to do so, and asked him to come back so he could pay an additional RM15 (S$5).

The boy confessed that he used his father's number to make the order, and said that he really wanted to try the pizza but he was scared that his father would be angry.

Faiz took pity on the boy, and said that he wouldn't need to make any additional payment because he would cover it himself.

He said by doing a good deed, he hoped to be shown kindness in turn from someone else, and told the boy to enjoy his meal.

He also told the boy not to cheat anyone else in the future, to which the boy said he was really sorry, "from his head to his feet."

Spend on your loved ones instead

@idealuzair added that they offered to help pay for food if the boy wanted to eat anything else in the future.

But he declined the offer, and told them to keep their money and spend it on their friends and loved ones instead.

The original tweet has garnered over 23,000 likes, with many people in the replies commenting on how the story had made them emotional, and others offering to help the kid buy all the pizza he wants.

You can see the tweet thread below:

