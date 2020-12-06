Back

M'sian boy paid for pizza with bag of coins but came up short, Foodpanda rider treats him instead

An act of kindness.

Sulaiman Daud | December 06, 2020, 11:41 AM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

A Malaysian FoodPanda delivery rider went viral after an act of kindness to a customer who really wanted a slice of pizza.

Twitter user @idealuzair posted screenshots of a conversation with his friend, Faiz Rosman.

Faiz received an order for a pizza that cost RM28.50 (S$9.37), but when he turned up at the address with the delivery, a young boy received him.

And he paid for the pizza with a bag of coins:

Photo from @idealuzair on Twitter.

Faiz was in a hurry, so he didn't count the coins to see whether it was enough for the order. But he told the kid that he would contact him if the money was short.

Sure enough, when Faiz later counted out the coins, he discovered there was only RM18 (S$6) in the bag.

So he contacted his customer.

The confession

Faiz told him about the missing amount, and asked if the boy's father knew about the order, as it was made with that phone number.

The boy said his father didn't know about it.

Faiz then "threatened" to report the matter to the police, but the boy pleaded with him not to do so, and asked him to come back so he could pay an additional RM15 (S$5).

The boy confessed that he used his father's number to make the order, and said that he really wanted to try the pizza but he was scared that his father would be angry.

Faiz took pity on the boy, and said that he wouldn't need to make any additional payment because he would cover it himself.

He said by doing a good deed, he hoped to be shown kindness in turn from someone else, and told the boy to enjoy his meal.

He also told the boy not to cheat anyone else in the future, to which the boy said he was really sorry, "from his head to his feet."

Spend on your loved ones instead

@idealuzair added that they offered to help pay for food if the boy wanted to eat anything else in the future.

But he declined the offer, and told them to keep their money and spend it on their friends and loved ones instead.

The original tweet has garnered over 23,000 likes, with many people in the replies commenting on how the story had made them emotional, and others offering to help the kid buy all the pizza he wants.

You can see the tweet thread below:

Top image from @idealuzair and Unsplash.

52% of S’poreans still paying regular electricity rate & haven’t chosen an electricity retailer ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Don’t mind paying more or too lazy? Probably both.

December 06, 2020, 12:03 PM

Doorstep delivery of S$150 grocery vouchers to 1-room & 2-room flats starts from Dec. 12

Deliver directly to home.

December 06, 2020, 11:30 AM

Daily snowfall, workshops, festive market & more at Capitol S'pore & CHIJMES now till Dec. 31, 2020

Things to see and do this holiday season.

December 06, 2020, 11:00 AM

193 countries in 17 years: S’porean woman who has been to every country in the world, mostly solo

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 06, 2020, 10:30 AM

NParks investigating incident of man feeding hornbills banana at Loyang, S$5,000 fine for first-time offenders

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000.

December 05, 2020, 11:30 PM

Filipino sea crew, 57, is sole Covid-19 community case on Dec. 5

The full update.

December 05, 2020, 11:12 PM

A no-holds-barred review of S$2.50 500ml Yakult (yes, it exists) from Don Don Donki

Disclaimer: This writer prefers Vitagen over Yakult.

December 05, 2020, 10:24 PM

M'sian rubbish collectors in S'pore find & return iPad to woman 1 year after she lost it

She bought them a meal to thank them.

December 05, 2020, 09:20 PM

Punggol sheltered walkway with 'dumbest design' gets fixed 3 days after viral TikTok video posted

Very fast.

December 05, 2020, 07:22 PM

Man, 95, selling massive 10-bedroom Bukit Timah bungalow valued at S$17 million

Massive place.

December 05, 2020, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.