Korean stall at Beauty World Centre has S$22.90 Army Stew for 2, freshly made Kimchi & more

Pink Candy, located at Beauty World Centre is a hawker stall offering a variety of Korean dishes.
Some of the dishes on its menu include:
Army Stew for two (S$22.90)
Kimbab (S$7.90)
JabChae (recommended for three to four pax) (S$28)
Seafood Pancake (S$13.90)
Here are some photos of the dishes taken by diners:
Soft Tofu Soup (S$9.90):
They are also known for their freshly made kimchi:
- Apple Kimchi
- Traditional Kimchi
- Cucumber Kimchi
- Radish Kimchi
View the full menu here.
There is also an alfresco area for you to enjoy your meal:
Top photos via @janeclchua on Instagram
