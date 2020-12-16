Back

Korean stall at Beauty World Centre has S$22.90 Army Stew for 2, freshly made Kimchi & more

Looks good.

Siti Hawa | December 16, 2020, 04:06 PM

Pink Candy, located at Beauty World Centre is a hawker stall offering a variety of Korean dishes.

Some of the dishes on its menu include:

Army Stew for two (S$22.90)

Photo via Pink Candy

Kimbab (S$7.90)

Photo via Pink Candy

JabChae (recommended for three to four pax) (S$28)

Photo via Pink Candy

Seafood Pancake (S$13.90)

Photo via Pink Candy

Here are some photos of the dishes taken by diners:

Photo via @janeclchua on Instagram

Soft Tofu Soup (S$9.90):

Photo via @peaksntroughs on Instagram

They are also known for their freshly made kimchi:

  • Apple Kimchi

  • Traditional Kimchi

  • Cucumber Kimchi

  • Radish Kimchi

Photo via @pinkcandy.sg on Instagram

Photo via @pinkcandy.sg on Instagram

Photo via @pinkcandy.sg on Instagram

View the full menu here.

There is also an alfresco area for you to enjoy your meal:

Photo via @pinkcandy.sg on Instagram

Top photos via @janeclchua on Instagram

