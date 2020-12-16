Korean stall at Beauty World Centre has S$22.90 Army Stew for 2, freshly made Kimchi & more

Pink Candy, located at Beauty World Centre is a hawker stall offering a variety of Korean dishes.

Some of the dishes on its menu include:

Army Stew for two (S$22.90)

Kimbab (S$7.90)

JabChae (recommended for three to four pax) (S$28)

Seafood Pancake (S$13.90)

Here are some photos of the dishes taken by diners:

Soft Tofu Soup (S$9.90):

They are also known for their freshly made kimchi:

Apple Kimchi

Traditional Kimchi

Cucumber Kimchi

Radish Kimchi

View the full menu here.

There is also an alfresco area for you to enjoy your meal:

Top photos via @janeclchua on Instagram