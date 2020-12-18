New halal steakhouse specialising in Picanha steak opens at Club Street

Picanhas', a halal steakhouse specialising in Picanha steak has opened at Club Street on Dec. 15, 2020.
Picanha is a Brazilian cut of meat commonly known as the rump cap or the Queen of Steak.
Menu
At Picanhas' you can choose from:
Mains
- Queen of Steak (S$21): 200g signature Picanha Steak Binchutan Butter
- Picanha Don (S$16): 100g Picanha Steak, Caramelised Onion, Pickled Cabbage, Fried Garlic Bits, Onsen Egg
Sides (S$7)
- Potatoes: Double Cook, Sriracha Mayo
- Cous Cous: Orange, Olives, Sundried Tomato
- Mushroom: Button, Shiitake
- Spinach: Cream, Nutmeg
Sauces (S$2)
- Chimichurri
- Wasabi Cream
- Sze Chuan
Toppings (S$11)
- French Foie Gras
- Hokkaido Scallops
Dessert (S$8)
- French Vanilla Ice-cream
- Salted Caramel
- Valrhona Chocolate
- Feuilletine biscuit
You can make a reservation by dropping them a direct message on Facebook.
Picanhas'
Address: 90 Club St, Singapore 069458
Opening hours:
Tuesday to Thursday and Sunday, 12pm to 3pm, 5:30pm to 10pm.
Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3:30pm, 5:30pm to 10pm
Top photos via Picanhas'
