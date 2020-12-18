New halal steakhouse specialising in Picanha steak opens at Club Street

Picanhas', a halal steakhouse specialising in Picanha steak has opened at Club Street on Dec. 15, 2020.

Picanha is a Brazilian cut of meat commonly known as the rump cap or the Queen of Steak.

Menu

At Picanhas' you can choose from:

Mains

Queen of Steak (S$21): 200g signature Picanha Steak Binchutan Butter

Picanha Don (S$16): 100g Picanha Steak, Caramelised Onion, Pickled Cabbage, Fried Garlic Bits, Onsen Egg

Sides (S$7)

Potatoes: Double Cook, Sriracha Mayo

Cous Cous: Orange, Olives, Sundried Tomato

Mushroom: Button, Shiitake

Spinach: Cream, Nutmeg

Sauces (S$2)

Chimichurri

Wasabi Cream

Sze Chuan

Toppings (S$11)

French Foie Gras

Hokkaido Scallops

Dessert (S$8)

French Vanilla Ice-cream

Salted Caramel

Valrhona Chocolate

Feuilletine biscuit

You can make a reservation by dropping them a direct message on Facebook.

Picanhas'

Address: 90 Club St, Singapore 069458

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Thursday and Sunday, 12pm to 3pm, 5:30pm to 10pm.

Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3:30pm, 5:30pm to 10pm

