Back

New halal steakhouse specialising in Picanha steak opens at Club Street

Yum.

Siti Hawa | December 18, 2020, 06:11 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Picanhas', a halal steakhouse specialising in Picanha steak has opened at Club Street on Dec. 15, 2020.

Picanha is a Brazilian cut of meat commonly known as the rump cap or the Queen of Steak.

Photo via @picanhassg on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SheEatsSheCooks (@sheeatsshecooks)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eleanor Tay [🏡 QLD, AU | 📍SG ] (@geekyelephant)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elizabeth Elisha (Miss Kueh) (@misskueh_elizabeth)

Menu

At Picanhas' you can choose from:

Mains

  • Queen of Steak (S$21): 200g signature Picanha Steak Binchutan Butter

  • Picanha Don (S$16): 100g Picanha Steak, Caramelised Onion, Pickled Cabbage, Fried Garlic Bits, Onsen Egg

Sides (S$7)

  • Potatoes: Double Cook, Sriracha Mayo

  • Cous Cous: Orange, Olives, Sundried Tomato

  • Mushroom: Button, Shiitake

  • Spinach: Cream, Nutmeg

Sauces (S$2)

  • Chimichurri

  • Wasabi Cream

  • Sze Chuan

Toppings (S$11)

  • French Foie Gras

  • Hokkaido Scallops

Dessert (S$8)

  • French Vanilla Ice-cream

  • Salted Caramel

  • Valrhona Chocolate

  • Feuilletine biscuit

You can make a reservation by dropping them a direct message on Facebook.

Picanhas' 

Address: 90 Club St, Singapore 069458

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Thursday and Sunday, 12pm to 3pm, 5:30pm to 10pm.

Friday and Saturday, 11am to 3:30pm, 5:30pm to 10pm

Top photos via Picanhas'

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.