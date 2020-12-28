Hundreds turn up for burial of mother & son shot by policeman, family wants him to 'answer to the law'

A relative of a mother and son who was shot reportedly by a police officer in the Philippines has called on the family to forgive the shooter, CNN Philippines reported.

Speaking at the burial of 52-year-old Sonia Gregorio and 25-year-old Frank Gregorio on Dec. 27, she said:

"Justice will be served; we have forgiven him. That is what I ask of my grandchildren, of my cousins, let us forgive. But I also know there is justice, there is law. He will answer to God, he will answer to the law."

Hundreds turn at victims' funeral

Reuters reported that hundreds turned up for the burial of the two victims, with members of the public joining the Gregorios' friends and family at the funeral.

LOOK: Family and friends gather behind the funeral hearses of Sonya and Frank Anthony Gregorio that will take them to their final resting place https://t.co/sDo55hwVGt



📸 Albert Bangayan, Gio Germonio/CNN Philippines pic.twitter.com/Z39bb3hAAg — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) December 27, 2020

LOOK: Family and friends mourn the death of Sonya and Frank Gregorio as they were laid to rest Sunday morning at the Paniqui Garden of Angels Memorial Park in Tarlac.



The mother and son were fatally shot by Parañaque policeman Jonel Nuezca on Dec. 20 https://t.co/6M2IHbRbHk pic.twitter.com/xn9Ty7qW8Y — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) December 27, 2020

The police officer, Jonel Nuezca, is facing two counts of murder on account of the shootings. He had turned himself in on the same day of the incident.

A video of the incident purportedly showed him in a heated dispute with Sonia Gregorio and her son, before shooting them at point-blank range.

The dispute had been supposedly triggered by the younger Gregario setting off an improvised cannon, made out of a PVC pipe.

UNICEF calls for public to refrain from bullying policeman's daughter

Meanwhile, UNICEF has called on the public of the Philippines to refrain from spreading visuals of a young girl who accompanied Nuezca during the shooting, Philippines media ABS-CBN further reported.

They were echoed by the Philippines' Commission on Human Rights.

The girl is believed to be Nuezca's daughter and can be heard shouting, "My father is a policeman," prior to the shooting.

In a statement, UNICEF stressed that the girl herself was also a victim of the shooting and added:

"We appeal to the public to refrain from using violent language and posting her photos and personal information. This only causes additional harm, trauma, and stigma to the child."

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has since slammed the shooting and warned that "there will be hell to pay" for officers who break the law.

Top image screenshot from ABS-CBN YouTube