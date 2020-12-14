'Phase 3' & 'Pfizer' trending on S'pore Twitter after PM Lee's Dec. 14 speech

In his Dec. 14 address to the nation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Singapore will be entering Phase 3 on Dec. 28, 2020.

Phase 3

In Phase 3, certain restrictions will be eased.

These include capacity limits in public places, such as malls and attractions, as well as places of worship.

Groups of up to eight people will also be able to congregate, up from the current maximum of five.

Free vaccines

In addition to Phase 3, PM Lee announced that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pandemic use in Singapore.

The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should arrive in end-December. The vaccine will be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents.

Trending on Twitter

Singaporeans were quick to react to the news, especially online.

Around 10 minutes after PM Lee ended his speech, keywords like 'Phase 3', 'Pfizer' and 'Covid-19' began trending on Twitter in Singapore.

A few minutes later, they were within the top five trending topics.

Most Singaporeans expressed their gratitude and excitement to the news.

YAY SG IS GOING INTO PHASE 3!!!!!! — nish◡̈🍓 (@nunusshrek) December 14, 2020

Singapore getting the Pfizer vaccine at end of the year 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 much thanks to everybody for their hard work — Johan "Keep on Keeping On" Irae (@johanirae) December 14, 2020

PHASE 3!!!!!!!! VACCINES!!!!!!! 8 PEOPLE GROUPS!!!!!! ALHAMDULLILAH — FARIZ JABBA (@farizjabba) December 14, 2020

Others shared some concerns and reminded their followers to continue practicing safety measures.

Phase 3 doesn’t mean cutting back on personal safety measures. — ( ´ ▽ ` ).｡ｏ♡ (@LJoeyy_) December 14, 2020

Just hope that we still have precautions during phase 3 — 𝚜𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚖𝚘𝚗 (@bzlbsyr) December 14, 2020

we still need to be vigilant though but yay phase 3 😋 — kairin (@artificekevin) December 14, 2020

A few, however, were busy posting memes.

The Pfizer vaccine after being approved for use in Singapore pic.twitter.com/G9pqo3Y8Nr — matt struggle tweets (@matthiyass) December 14, 2020

singapore: phase 3



friends #6, #7 and #8: pic.twitter.com/4qGglSpYM2 — fahms (@hellyeahfahmi) December 14, 2020

As expected.

Top images from Lee Hsien Loong/FB & Twitter.