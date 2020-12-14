Back

'Phase 3' & 'Pfizer' trending on S'pore Twitter after PM Lee's Dec. 14 speech

People are excited (but also cautious).

Syahindah Ishak | December 14, 2020, 06:23 PM

In his Dec. 14 address to the nation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Singapore will be entering Phase 3 on Dec. 28, 2020.

Phase 3

In Phase 3, certain restrictions will be eased.

These include capacity limits in public places, such as malls and attractions, as well as places of worship.

Groups of up to eight people will also be able to congregate, up from the current maximum of five.

Free vaccines

In addition to Phase 3, PM Lee announced that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for pandemic use in Singapore.

The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should arrive in end-December. The vaccine will be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents.

Trending on Twitter

Singaporeans were quick to react to the news, especially online.

Around 10 minutes after PM Lee ended his speech, keywords like 'Phase 3', 'Pfizer' and 'Covid-19' began trending on Twitter in Singapore.

A few minutes later, they were within the top five trending topics.

Screenshot from Twitter.

Most Singaporeans expressed their gratitude and excitement to the news.

Others shared some concerns and reminded their followers to continue practicing safety measures.

A few, however, were busy posting memes.

As expected.

Top images from Lee Hsien Loong/FB & Twitter.

