Peranakan-themed indoor playground at HomeTeamNS Khatib features iconic dragon slide & more

The newly opened HomeTeamNS Khatib has a lot of new attractions to offer, including the T-Play Khatib.

650 sqm Peranakan-themed playground

The 650 sqm indoor playground is the first Peranakan-themed indoor playground in Singapore.

HomeTeamNS has partnered with The Intan, an award-winning Peranakan museum in Singapore, to create a fun and unique experience for families to celebrate the unique cultural identity.

Through this partnership, parents and their children can appreciate the Peranakan culture through a visual and sensory experience.

Visitors can expect colour Peranakan batik motif along the walls of the playground, wood carving of mystical creatures like the phoenix and qilin along the lobby and parents lounge's cabinet as well as Peranakan-themed floor designs and wall tiles.

Peranakan collections from The Intan, including a porcelain tea set, mini porcelain tingkat and batik copper stamps, will also be displayed at the parents' lounge.

Here's what else you can experience at the playground:

Climbing Slide Tower

Visitors will have to climb up the slide tower in order to go down the thrilling long tunnel slides.

This climbing slide tower also features the iconic dragon slide that many would associate with older playgrounds in Singapore.

Sports Pitch

Visitors can also enjoy playing a fast-paced game of futsal in the Sports Pitch.

A group can play a game of futsal by forming two teams of two.

Foam Ball Shooting Arena

One can shoot some foam balls out of the shooters at the Foam Ball Shooting Arena.

For those who are worried, rest assured that the foam balls are soft so children can play at the arena without hurting each other.

The shooters are also controlled by a compressor to ensure that it is safe for all children.

Interactive Trampoline

Ball Pit

Ninja Course

This Ninja Course allows children to replicate stunts much like the one on American Ninja Warrior.

From S$10 per entry

HomeTeamNS members will get to enjoy the playground for S$10 per entry on off-peak and peak periods.

Children below 12 months old are also entitled to free entry with every paying child.

Here's the full price list for HomeTeamNS members, T-Play members and non T-Play members:

Currently, T-Play can accommodate up to 50 pax per play session.

T-Play allows a limit of five guests per group and per booking.

You can book your tickets here.

Top image from T-Play.