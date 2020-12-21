Christmas is almost here and everyone in Singapore knows what that means: Yes, shopping.

If you have stayed home most of the year so far, why not go out now and check out the decorations and soak up the Christmas spirit around us?

Malls not only provide retail therapy, they help spread festive cheer as they are buzzing with good vibes in what has been an extraordinary year.

And to suss out what it is in malls that people want this time of the year, I ventured out to a few of them around the island to find out more.

Malls are hot property right now as people cooped up at home for too long are bent on spending the money they otherwise would have overseas on holiday.

And here’s what they have to offer.

Parkway Parade

Have you ever walked into Parkway Parade and thought, “Wow, I’ve been to this place since I was a kid and now I’m bringing my own kids here.”?

If so, then you are definitely at the right place because Parkway Parade is the ultimate suburban family mall with ample parking space and an endless array of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

The latest additions to Parkway Parade's offerings include Benjamin Barker, Chateraise, Mr Coconut, Shang Pin Hot Pot, Table Matters and Under Armour, providing refreshing options on top of familiar favourites like Best Denki, Harvey Norman, Isetan, Marks & Spencer, Toys "R" Us, Uniqlo and many more.

During this festive period, you can take a Grab ride to Parkway Parade using the XMAS2PP promo code and enjoy S$2 off (minimum S$6 nett fee).

The best part?

Even if it is Christmas, you can show up comfortably in loungewear and feel right at home at the mall.

Paya Lebar Quarter

If remaining indoors in a mall is not entirely your thing, you’re in luck.

Paya Lebar Quarter, or PLQ, has ample dining options whether you’re looking for a casual get-together or a chillax alfresco dining experience with your pals this festive period.

At PLQ Plaza, the sheltered canopy provides respite from the hot sun, while allowing the cool breeze to pass through.

Enjoy the vibes, people watch or grab a quick bite and hang out with your friends.

Hoping to splurge a little more for a nice fancy meal?

Find your favourite restaurants that line the plaza.

They include The Providore, Tipsy Bird and Wine Connection.

Prefer something more tranquil amidst the greenery?

Hop on over to PLQ Parkside, just right across Sims Avenue.

With options such as Chug Chug, HIBIKI Sake Bar & Dine, Jimmy Monkey, Poke Theory, Salvo by Pasta Fresca, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

While you’re there, don’t forget that the festive season for merry-making is not complete without making Christmas purchases.

Suburban malls these days are stuffed with shops that were once only found in town.

Fulfil all your party, gifting and shopping needs at PLQ Mall with your favourite brands like H&M, Anothersole, Afterall, Tokyu Hands, Challenger, Scoop Wholefoods, The Green Party, LANEIGE, Etude House, Innisfree, and iStudio.

For an even more rewarding Christmas, take a Grab ride to PLQ from now till Feb. 15, 2021 and enjoy S$3 off your ride (with a minimum S$6 nett spend).

Don’t forget to redeem your S$10 Lendlease voucher when you spend a minimum of S$150 (S$130 for Lendlease Plus members) from now till Jan. 3 2021.

Terms and conditions apply for the various promotions.

Jem

For people who don’t reside in the western part of Singapore, going to Jem is akin to making a pilgrimage.

And for those who do make the trip and are not familiar with the mall, you’d be left wondering if you have walked into an adjacent mall right beside Jem.

But it is not like year-end shoppers are bothered by it.

New F&B options have opened recently at Jem.

They include Tipsy Bunny, XW Western Grill, Tai Cheong Bakery, and The Whisky Distillery.

Shoppers looking for shoes and bags can head to ECCO, while those looking for beauty and wellness services will be glad to know that MODE Aesthetics has recently also opened its doors in Jem.

Sift & Pick, that recently launched in Jem, is a physical extension of the multi-label online store offering fashion and lifestyle products from indie designer brands from all over the world that are 100 per cent original.

Jem is also offering a gift wrappers redemption.

Shoppers can redeem a piece of specially-designed Christmas wrapping paper with every S$30 spend in a single receipt from now till Dec. 27, 2020. While stocks last.

New Lendlease Plus sign-ups get a bonus sheet of wrapper (no minimum spending required).

One way to win the Lendlease vouchers is to upload an IG story using Jem’s specially curated Christmas augmented reality filter and GIF stickers on Instagram Stories from now till 25 Dec 2020.

Simply follow and mention @jemsingapore, use the hashtag #jemwhitechristmas and tag your loved ones on the filter.

While you are at it, take the chance to send your Story to family and friends as an early Christmas card greeting.

The top five winners selected will each walk away with S$50 worth of Lendlease vouchers.

For more information, visit the mall’s IG account, @jemsingapore.

If you ever wanted to be in a cluster of malls right smack in the middle of Orchard area, [email protected] is your hood.

For Christmas this year, [email protected] has partnered with art toy company Pop Mart to bring in Pucky babies.

Pucky is an art toy series that is created by Hong Kong-based artist Pucky, who named the collectible figurines after herself.

The mall has set up various blow-up life-sized Pucky figurines that allows shoppers to immerse themselves in the magical and whimsical Pucky babies-land paradise inspired by the Pucky Christmas Music Parade blind box collectible series.

Pucky babies grace the mall, with a 2.8m-tall Pucky Sleeping Baby situated near the main entrance.

Five lucky winners can walk away with S$100 Lendlease vouchers if they snap a photo with the the Pucky babies and upload the photo onto their own Instagram account, tag and follow @313somerset and include the hashtag #Puckyx313.

But what’s fun in buying when shoppers can also receive?

Spend S$120 (S$100 for Lendlease Plus members) to take part in the Sure-Win Pick where shoppers can bring home a whole array of goodies from shopping and dining vouchers, S$100 Lendlease vouchers, Pucky babies collectibles, SONY WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Garmin Venu SQ GPS Smartwatch and more, while stocks last.

Shoppers can also choose to redeem a limited-edition Pucky pouch when they spend S$150.

There will be three different designs released throughout the season – and a specially designed gift wrapper will be given away with every S$60 spent when you shop at [email protected]

Plus, from now till Dec. 25, you can also enjoy free gift wrapping service with a minimum spend of S$60.

Simply present your receipts, gift wrappers and newly bought items at the gift wrapping counter at the level 1 atrium.

But that’s not all.

Christmas is the time of giving and Lendlease wants to give big to all shoppers this season.

Close to S$80,000 worth of Lendlease vouchers are up for grabs and to stand a chance to win, all you need to do is spend at least S$30 in a single receipt.

Multiply your chances when you shop at more Lendlease malls.

For Citi cardmembers, avoid the queues and shop on weekdays to be rewarded with Lendlease vouchers.

You can redeem S$25 worth of Lendlease vouchers with S$250 spend at [email protected], Jem or Paya Lebar Quarter, and S$35 Lendlease vouchers withS $350 spend at Parkway Parade.

Sign up as a new Lendlease Plus member now with promo code "LLPMSHIP" and be rewarded with 5,000 Plus$ in your account instantly.

So, for everyone in Singapore who have stayed home, spending time with loved ones and making plans with friends and family to go out together can be part of what Christmas is about.

This sponsored article was brought to you by Parkway Parade, Paya Lebar Quarter, Jem & [email protected]