Parked car with 2 people inside allegedly seen 'shaking violently' at empty carpark, police called to scene

Oh dear.

Tanya Ong | December 15, 2020, 02:57 PM

Police were called to the scene after two people were seen in a car, which was allegedly "shaking violently".

Videos of the incident, which took place at a multi-storey carpark were circulated on various Facebook pages.

In one of the videos, a man can be seen removing his shirt. He was then seen moving towards the passenger seat. Another person is also seen inside the vehicle.

The carpark appeared relatively empty.

Screenshot via My Grandfather's Road/FB

The video was believed to have been taken by residents in an opposite block, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Police were also seen approaching the people in the car.

The man, who put his shirt back on, can be seen handing over his documents over to the police.

Screenshot via SGRV/FB

Appearing naked in public view is an offence in Singapore.

And according to a lawyer quoted by Lianhe Zaobao, the person(s) who filmed the video may have also violated the law for filming indecent or obscene videos.

Anyone found guilty of making obscene films faces a fine of up to S$40,000, a jail term of not more than two years, or both.

Top photo via SGRV, My Grandfather's Road/FB.

