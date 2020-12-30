Man, 59, arrested for attempted murder of 48-year-old woman at Bedok on Dec. 30

A 59-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the attempted murder of a 48-year-old woman.

Woman wounded outside unit

According to a news release, the police said that they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Pari Dedap Walk in Bedok at about 8am on Dec. 30.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the woman wounded on the floor outside the unit.

The woman was conveyed to hospital and is in a stable condition.

They know each other

Preliminary investigations reveal that they know each other.

The man was subsequently arrested inside the unit.

He will be charged in court on Dec. 31 with attempted murder.

If convicted of attempted murder, he could be imprisoned for life or up to 20 years and fined.

Top image from Google StreetView.