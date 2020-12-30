Back

Man, 59, arrested for attempted murder of 48-year-old woman at Bedok on Dec. 30

He will be charged in court on Dec. 31.

Syahindah Ishak | December 30, 2020, 11:52 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

A 59-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the attempted murder of a 48-year-old woman.

Woman wounded outside unit

According to a news release, the police said that they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Pari Dedap Walk in Bedok at about 8am on Dec. 30.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the woman wounded on the floor outside the unit.

The woman was conveyed to hospital and is in a stable condition.

They know each other

Preliminary investigations reveal that they know each other.

The man was subsequently arrested inside the unit.

He will be charged in court on Dec. 31 with attempted murder.

If convicted of attempted murder, he could be imprisoned for life or up to 20 years and fined.

Top image from Google StreetView.

2 imported cases who arrived from UK preliminarily test positive for B117 strain

Evening update.

December 30, 2020, 10:43 PM

Indonesia to bar entry to foreign travellers from Jan. 1 to Jan. 14, 2021

Indonesians can still return under certain conditions however.

December 30, 2020, 09:30 PM

Dog saves abandoned newborn baby's life by leading passerby to his location at rubbish dump

The heroic dog is named Blacky.

December 30, 2020, 08:22 PM

Contact tracing ongoing for SIA steward & part-time Grab driver who tested positive for Covid-19

The man travelled to the U.S. from Dec. 13 to 16.

December 30, 2020, 07:19 PM

Taiwan to bar entry to foreigners from Jan. 1, 2021 after report of first UK Covid-19 strain

A few exceptions will be made.

December 30, 2020, 06:20 PM

Smart parking system installed by HDB in Punggol, tailgating & not paying days numbered

Cameras will replace gantry barriers.

December 30, 2020, 06:00 PM

S’poreans could face a higher risk of obesity & it’s not all about the lifestyle

Obesity is a chronic disease. Just like high blood pressure & diabetes.

December 30, 2020, 05:57 PM

Dead dogs discovered in Woodlands forest died several years ago: AVS

AVS added that there have been no recent incidents of missing or injured dogs in the area.

December 30, 2020, 05:16 PM

Rabbit on Coney Island not abandoned, owner took it out for excursion

Just hanging out.

December 30, 2020, 05:13 PM

Uproar among Indonesian netizens over parody video of national anthem by alleged M'sian user

Amidst the furore, the online portal of the Malaysian Armed Forces was hacked.

December 30, 2020, 05:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.