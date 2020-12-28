Back

Old school fruity ice-pop balls available in M'sia & Thailand from S$0.65

Throwback.

Fasiha Nazren | December 28, 2020, 07:41 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you'd probably remember indulging in some Solero Shots, which are lemon-lime flavoured tiny ice-pop balls.

It looks something like this:

Photo from Reddit.

Old school ice cream makes a come back

Well, here's some good news: The nostalgic icy snack has made a comeback.

Paddle Pop has released the Shots Fruity Power, which is essentially like the Solero Shots except it comes in multiple flavours in one packaging.

In each packet of the Shots Fruity Power, one can find the frozen bits in the following flavours: Strawberry, orange and lemon-lime.

Here's a look at it:

Photo from @reefofficial on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Visit Johor 🏄🏻‍♂️ (@visitjohor)

Photo from @charlotte_gan on Instagram.

Only in Malaysia and Thailand for now

The bad news, however, is that it's not available in Singapore yet.

For now, it is sold in Thailand and Malaysia.

According to Tesco Lotus in Thailand, each 36g serving of the icy snack costs 15 baht (S$0.66).

Perhaps it will be available in Singapore soon, fingers crossed.

Come follow us on IG!

Top image from @reefofficial and @visitjohor on Instagram.

Glass tabletop explodes at S'pore mookata eatery on Christmas day, 2 people suffer minor injuries

Not the Christmas present you'd hoped for.

December 28, 2020, 06:10 PM

Video shows S'pore woman sitting still in the middle of busy road as cars drive past

Another individual could be seen at the curbside supposedly talking to the woman.

December 28, 2020, 05:58 PM

Jurong Bird Park tickets going for S$2.50 per pax till Jan. 31, 2021

1971 pricing.

December 28, 2020, 05:41 PM

I didn’t want to pay $7 for a cup of coffee so I tried these instant coffee hacks instead

Instant coffee might not be atas, but it doesn’t have to be basic.

December 28, 2020, 05:01 PM

Hundreds turn up for burial of mother & son shot by policeman, family wants him to 'answer to the law'

Members of the public joined the victims' friends and family at the funeral.

December 28, 2020, 04:26 PM

Daiso S'pore opening new outlet at West Coast Plaza on Jan. 2, 2021

Extra points for the West.

December 28, 2020, 04:18 PM

57-year-old man falls into hole & injures knee after metal lid gives way at Yishun Blk 732

Scary.

December 28, 2020, 03:50 PM

Nat Ho was so broke from making music video in 2011 he borrowed money from Dawn Yeoh

Ups and downs.

December 28, 2020, 03:40 PM

5 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 28, 1 new case in community

More updates will be shared tonight.

December 28, 2020, 03:36 PM

Wheelchair user hops away after S'pore Zoo snake slithers up, occupies handlebars

It's the snake's wheelchair now.

December 28, 2020, 03:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.