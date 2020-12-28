Old school fruity ice-pop balls available in M'sia & Thailand from S$0.65

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you'd probably remember indulging in some Solero Shots, which are lemon-lime flavoured tiny ice-pop balls.

It looks something like this:

Old school ice cream makes a come back

Well, here's some good news: The nostalgic icy snack has made a comeback.

Paddle Pop has released the Shots Fruity Power, which is essentially like the Solero Shots except it comes in multiple flavours in one packaging.

In each packet of the Shots Fruity Power, one can find the frozen bits in the following flavours: Strawberry, orange and lemon-lime.

Here's a look at it:

Only in Malaysia and Thailand for now

The bad news, however, is that it's not available in Singapore yet.

For now, it is sold in Thailand and Malaysia.

According to Tesco Lotus in Thailand, each 36g serving of the icy snack costs 15 baht (S$0.66).

Perhaps it will be available in Singapore soon, fingers crossed.

