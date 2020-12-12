Back

First look: Famous Orient Express now at Gardens by the Bay till June 13, 2021

The train that has inspired several movies.

Fasiha Nazren | December 12, 2020, 01:49 PM

The famous trans-European train, the Orient Express, is finally here in Singapore.

Orient Express in Singapore

A pop-up attraction called Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express featuring the popular train has opened from today (Dec. 12) till June 13, 2021 at the West Lawn of the Gardens by the Bay.

Singapore is the first destination to have the Orient Express be shipped out of France.

The attraction has two original 1930 train carriages, a 158-year-old locomotive as well as an exhibition with original artefacts from the Orient Express expanding on the history of the luxury train.

The 158-year-old locomotive is the first thing you'll see upon reaching the West Lawn. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Here's what to expect from the pop-up attraction.

Step inside the train

Guests will be able to step inside the Pullman car which has been decorated with superb lemon burr marquetry inlaid with pewter floral motifs.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

To showcase how luxurious travel was in the Orient Express, the train is also constructed with Cordoba embossed leather ceilings, Lalique crystal bas-reliefs Gobelins tapestries, velvet curtains from Genoa, silverware, precious tablecloths and crystal fine glasses.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Guests will then proceed to the fourgon car (a wagon that is used to carry baggage) and take a look at the items used by some of the more famous travellers on the Orient Express including Agatha Christie.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Exhibit with over 300 artefacts

The exhibit will feature over 300 pieces of artefacts on display.

Here are some of the things you can find:

Posters from movies inspired by the Orient Express.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Historical Louis Vuitton trunks once used by travellers.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Map of the routes travelled by the Orient Express.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Tableware used onboard the Orient Express.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Pop-up restaurant by Michelin star chef

Guests can also dine in a replica of an Anatolia dining car.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The Orient Express pop-up restaurant is helmed by Yannick Alléno, a chef who was awarded twice with three Michelin stars.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Recipes have been created especially for the showcase and have been carefully curated to reflect and mirror the legendary meals of the era.

High tea sessions will be available from Dec. 12 while the full dining experience of lunch, brunch and dinner will be available before Christmas.

More information will be revealed at a later date.

Here's how much it will cost:

High tea

  • S$78++

Brunch

  • S$250++

Lunch

  • S$188++

Dinner

  • S$298++ (First seating)

  • S$398++ (Second seating)

Festive dining

  • Festive lunch: S$298++ (Dec. 25)

  • Festive dinner: S$498++ (Dec. 24, 25 and 31)

All prices listed for food menu only, beverage and wines and spirits will be charged separately.

The restaurant seats up to 24 pax at a time, so reservations are limited and bookings should be made in advance.

Bookings for the restaurant can be made here.

Orient Express cafe

There will also be a 40-seater pop-up cafe which will include local offerings like Kopi O as well as an exquisite selection of dishes prepared by a team helmed by Alléno.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Reservations will not be required and visitors can opt to take away their orders.

Here's a look at their menu:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Bring home souvenir

Guests can also bring home memorabilia of the Orient Express from the gift shop.

Items for sale include sticker sets, keychains, tote bags and silk scarfs.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Details

A ticket for the experience costs from S$25 each and can be booked via Sistic.

Location: West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Dates: Dec. 12, 2020 to June 13, 2021

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

