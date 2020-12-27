Free flow satay or otah with any individual meal at chicken rice stall from Dec. 28-30, 2020

From December 28 to 30, OK Chicken Rice will be having a year-end promotion.

With every purchase of an individual meal, you can have a free-flow of otah or satay at your table.

There are of course some qualifiers. Everyone at the table must order at least order a meal each, the timing for the promotion is from 5pm to 9pm.

It is for dine in only, and is not valid with other promotions or vouchers.

Here is the menu.

The promotion is available at all three of their outlets.

Block 721, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, Singapore 560721 Block 3, St George's Road, Singapore 320003 Block 932, Hougang Avenue 9, Singapore 530932

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Image from OK Chicken Rice