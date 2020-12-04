Highly-poisonous octopus found being sold at Thai night market, authorities urge caution

On Sunday, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources in Thailand issued a warning about grilled blue-ringed octopus being sold at a night market in Pathum Thani.

The warning came after a woman reportedly found just such an item at a night market in Thailand.

According to Bangkok Post, the poison in the octopus remains even after cooking, and there is reportedly no antidote.

Vendors sometimes reportedly sell them without realising how poisonous they are.

Image from DMCRTH Facebook