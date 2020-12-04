Back

Highly-poisonous octopus found being sold at Thai night market, authorities urge caution

Dangerous.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 04, 2020, 01:43 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

 

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Sunday, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources in Thailand issued a warning about grilled blue-ringed octopus being sold at a night market in Pathum Thani.

The warning came after a woman reportedly found just such an item at a night market in Thailand.

According to Bangkok Post, the poison in the octopus remains even after cooking, and there is reportedly no antidote.

Vendors sometimes reportedly sell them without realising how poisonous they are.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Image from DMCRTH Facebook

Elderly man in Taiwan kills bedridden wife, tells nurses she is 'finally free' from her pain

His wife had suffered multiple strokes, which rendered her immobile for more than 30 years.

December 04, 2020, 03:51 PM

Vacant warehouse mall Big Box sold for S$118 million, to be converted into business park

Goodbye Big Box, hello Perennial Business City. 

December 04, 2020, 03:40 PM

3 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 4, 2020, none are locally transmitted

Further updates tonight.

December 04, 2020, 03:35 PM

E-scooter shop owner, 38, jailed for riding PMD at 135km/h on Lim Chu Kang Rd with 3 teens

He had previously committed the same offence six months ago.

December 04, 2020, 03:03 PM

Japanese man gets plain rice for lunch after arguing with wife, but finds meat hidden inside

True love.

December 04, 2020, 12:02 PM

Adorably well-behaved munchkin sneaks into class to get an education, goes viral instead

Kitty.

December 04, 2020, 11:43 AM

Dove & Playmade collab: 1st ever foam drink by Playmade & foam body wash. Don't mix them up.

Peachy.

December 04, 2020, 10:44 AM

Maximise your SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Staycations & tours that cost S$100 or less

Maximum fun and all covered by your SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

December 04, 2020, 07:50 AM

Japan to give all 126 million residents free Covid-19 vaccine

Everyone gets one.

December 04, 2020, 04:15 AM

Alverna Cher's ex-bf’s death: Deceased man's mother assumed son really died of heart attack

Death now points to suspected foul play as funeral director ex-girlfriend suddenly arrested.

December 04, 2020, 03:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.