Highly-poisonous octopus found being sold at Thai night market, authorities urge caution

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
On Sunday, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources in Thailand issued a warning about grilled blue-ringed octopus being sold at a night market in Pathum Thani.
The warning came after a woman reportedly found just such an item at a night market in Thailand.
ความตายเสียบไม้ 😱😱😱 ข่าวนี้น่ากลัวมากทุกคน มีคนเจอหมึกบลูริงเสียบไม้ขายในตลาดเย็นที่ปทุมธานี โชคดีมากที่มีคนซื้อไปเห็นก่อนและรู้ตัวทัน— น้องไข่หวาน (@findmyway__) November 30, 2020
อยากให้ทุกคนรู้จักหมึกเพชฌฆาตตัวนี้ ผ่านความร้อนแค่ย่างหรือทอดยังทำอะไรพิษมันไม่ได้เลยนะ ซี้แหงแก๋แน่นอนละคุณเอ้ยยย 😭 pic.twitter.com/SVYl2HE6Nx
According to Bangkok Post, the poison in the octopus remains even after cooking, and there is reportedly no antidote.
Vendors sometimes reportedly sell them without realising how poisonous they are.
We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn
Image from DMCRTH Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.