Arrest warrant issued for NUS student charged with flashing & masturbating in library

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Singapore PR NUS undergraduate accused of unzipping his pants, exposing his penis and masturbating in front of his victim in the university's science library in 2019, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

28-year-old Xiong Jiawei was charged in court in Oct. 2019 for insulting the modesty of a woman, with the incident in question taking place in Apr. 2019.

His charge has since been reduced to committing an obscene act in public, which carries a jail term of up to three months, or a fine, or both.

The arrest warrant for him was subsequently issued on Oct. 26, 2020 although no reason was given as to why it was given this year. The warrant was then subjected to a review on Dec. 7, Monday, in the State Courts' chambers.

Another review for the arrest warrant will be undertaken in Jun. 2021.

NUS: Student suspended for two semesters

An earlier statement by a NUS spokesperson in 2019 said that action had been taken by the university against Xiong and that it took a serious view of "any misconduct" by students.

This includes suspension for two semesters, undergoing mandatory counselling, as well as a mandatory psychiatric assessment.

He will also need to be certified medically fit, before he can resume his studies after the suspension,

Disciplinary sanctions will be reflected in Xiong's formal university education records, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, affected students have been offered "pastoral care".

Security measures have also been put in place to safeguard the well-being of students on the campuses, the spokesperson added.

Top image from NUS Facebook