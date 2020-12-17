NParks: Video of snake in toilet bowl not taken at Pasir Ris Park

A video showing a python lurking in the toilet bowl has alarmed some Singaporeans last week.

The user who posted the video on TikTok claimed that the sighting was at Pasir Ris Park.

In response to Mothership's queries on Dec. 17, the National Parks Board (NParks) confirmed that the incident did not happen at Pasir Ris Park.

According to the Director of Wildlife Management and Outreach at NParks, How Choon Beng, NParks is aware of the video and has assessed the surroundings in the park.

How added that snakes are generally shy creatures that will try to slither away from humans.

They will not usually attack unless provoked or disturbed.

If you ever encounter a snake in the wild, do remain calm and keep a safe distance from it.

If you find a snake at home or in urban areas, you can call NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via TikTok video