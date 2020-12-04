The North Face clearance sale at Novena: 90% off windbreakers, sandals, shoes & stuff till Dec. 13, 2020

Ramblers and those who always look like they are outdoors, take note: The North Face is having its annual clearance sale at a pop-up store at Velocity @ Novena Square until Dec. 13, 2020.

Photos of the sale were shared by Facebook page Outdoor Venture Branded Sale.

T-shirts, bags, shoes and sandals are 50 to 80 per cent off.

Winter wear is 70 per cent off at The North Face’s Velocity @ Novena pop-up.

The sale has been ongoing for a few days as of Dec. 4, with some items wiped out.

Address: Velocity @ Novena Square, 238 Thomson Rd, #01-35/36/37, Singapore 307683

Dates: Dec. 1 to 13, 2020

Opening hours:

Friday to Saturday & public holidays: 11am to 9.30pm

Sunday to Thursday: 11am to 9pm

MRT station: Novena

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn