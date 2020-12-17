Nike to release minimalist Air Force 1 Valentine's Day sneakers in February 2021

If you're not already looking forward to 2021, Nike's new year Valentine's Day drop might give you a reason to be.

The minimally decorated Air Force 1 comes in clean white uppers with sparingly used red accents.

The shoe's iconic Nike tick and midsole feature a creamy white-chocolate tone.

And to top it off, Nike has woven a glossy heart-shaped motif onto the shoe's rear quarter.

A closer look reveals a subtle embossed Nike swoosh in the heart.

The classy Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers are slated for a February 2021 drop in the United States, according to Hypebeast.

Heartthrobs and sneaker-heads alike can get them from Nike's website for US$110 (S$146) a pair.

Top image from Nike