Nike to release minimalist Air Force 1 Valentine's Day sneakers in February 2021

Will retail for S$146.

Andrew Koay | December 17, 2020, 07:29 PM

If you're not already looking forward to 2021, Nike's new year Valentine's Day drop might give you a reason to be.

The minimally decorated Air Force 1 comes in clean white uppers with sparingly used red accents.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

The shoe's iconic Nike tick and midsole feature a creamy white-chocolate tone.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

And to top it off, Nike has woven a glossy heart-shaped motif onto the shoe's rear quarter.

Image via Nike

A closer look reveals a subtle embossed Nike swoosh in the heart.

Image via.

The classy Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers are slated for a February 2021 drop in the United States, according to Hypebeast.

Heartthrobs and sneaker-heads alike can get them from Nike's website for US$110 (S$146) a pair.

Top image from Nike

