S'pore approves Covid-19 saliva test kit to be used at Changi Airport in 2021

No more uncomfortable swab tests.

Jason Fan | December 11, 2020, 06:28 PM

Singapore has approved a new Covid-19 test kit, which allows for the testing of saliva from deep within the throat, rather than swabbing through the nose or the throat.

The test is the first of its type to be approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The new test, known as Resolute 2.0, will be used at a new Covid-19 testing lab that will open within Changi Airport in 2021.

This new test will speed up Singapore's current testing capabilities, and increase output samples to more than four times the output capacity of a lab using conventional Covid-19 RT-PCR tests.

New test kit can be administered by patients themselves

According to the Advanced MedTech, the use of deep-throat saliva (DTS) for specimen collection is much less invasive and more comfortable for patients than current collection, through swabs inserted into the back of the nose or throat.

This is because DTS collection only requires patients to draw out saliva from deep within their throat and split into a specimen bottle.

This new test kit can also be administered without the supervision of medical professionals, which helps to mitigate the risks of potential virus spread.

Abel Ang, the Group CEO of Advanced MedTech, said: "No patients wants to have a swab poked up their nose or the back of their throat."

"Having a fast, painless and accurate Covid-19 test kit like RESOLUTE 2.0 authorised for deep throat saliva testing by Health Sciences Authority, a leading health regulator in the region, is a game changer for Singapore as we reopen our borders, revive our conventions, and rebuild the air hub status of Changi Airport."

Advanced MedTech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings.

Top image via MOH/FB.

