21 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 23, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,482.

All 21 cases are imported.

Amongst them, eight are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and nine are foreign domestic workers.

All of the imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, and no new cases in the dormitories.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 17: 24

Dec. 18: 9

Dec. 19: 17

Dec. 20: 19

Dec. 21: 10

Dec. 22: 29

Dec. 23: 21

Top photo via National University Hospital on Facebook