S'porean who said he felt like he was ushered into 'Nazi camp' at Carlton Hotel for SHN says sorry

Jason Ng, the travel vlogger who compared the start of his Stay-Home Notice (SHN) to being ushered into a "Nazi concentration camp" has apologised for his analogy.

Ng, who is live-streaming his entire SHN around the clock, made the comparison while talking about the process of going from the plane to the hotel.

"We were told nothing about where we are going, what is happening... I think the whole process would have been a lot more friendly and pleasant if the staff gave clear instructions as to what's happening and what's going on."

He said that the process "honestly made me feel like I'm being ushered into a Nazi concentration camp."

He observed that foreigners may not be used to the Singaporean way of giving out instructions, and that his fellow travellers may have been too intimidated to ask more information about their destination.

However, Ng did add that it would be unfair to complain about his stay in the four-star Carlton Hotel, as the cost is being waived.

Apologised after call-out from YouTube commenter

One of Ng's viewers called him out on the Nazi comparison on his YouTube channel.

The user, named Jared Chan, said:

"Do have some respect for those who went through the Holocaust. Even though I haven't gone through the Holocaust, I can (say) for certain this is nothing like that. You knew you were going to some hotel (even though you don't know which). They didn't even know where they will be next."

In reply, Ng said:

"I apologize if my sentiment and analogy appears offensive. It is not my intention to be offensive and I do not wish to disrespect anybody. I sincerely apologize to those who feels offended by my video..."

Ng also pinned the exchange with Chan at the top of the comment section.

The livestream appears to have been cut off, however.

Top image from Singaporean in Korea / America / Japan.