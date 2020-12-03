Man, 57, arrested after walking backwards completely naked at Bedok North

A man was spotted butt-naked and wandering around Bedok on Dec. 2.
No clothes
A video sent in by a Mothership reader showed an elderly man walking — strangely enough — backwards.
Devoid of clothes, the man walked backwards from the traffic junction towards the residential buildings.
Passers-by nearby did not approach him.
The short clip was filmed from the vantage point of a double decker bus, and the Mothership reader said this was the first time he had seen such a thing in Singapore.
In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance along Block 89 Bedok North Street 4 at around 5:03pm that day.
A 57-year-old man was arrested for appearing nude in a public space.
Police investigations are ongoing.
