MZS Family Karaoke suspended after customers consumed alcohol after 10:30pm & breached safety measures

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) are investigating breaches at MZS Family Karaoke (Ming Arcade, 21 Cuscaden Road).

Customers consumed alcohol at 12:05am

According to a news release by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), MZS Family Karaoke had allowed its patrons to consume alcohol at 12:05am.

51 individuals are also being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures.

Suspended till Jan. 13, 2021

The incident occurred on Dec. 25, when Singapore was still in Phase 2.

Social gatherings in groups of more than five outside an individual's residence are prohibited in Phase 2.

F&B outlets are not allowed to accept bookings from groups larger than five, even if such groups were split across multiple tables. Intermingling between groups is also prohibited.

In addition, alcohol must not be served or consumed at F&B premises after 10:30pm.

As a result, MZS Family Karaoke was ordered to close for a period of 20 days from Dec. 25, 2020 until Jan. 13, 2021.

Further investigations are ongoing in respect of possible breaches by various parties, said MSE.

Seven other F&B outlets fined

Seven more F&B outlets were fined S$1,000 each for breaching safe distancing measures from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26.

The outlets are:

Six Grey Bar, 6 Jiak Chuan Road Indian Xpress Bar & Restaurant, 42 Campbell Lane ABC Nasi Kandar, 67 Desker Road CHICHI, 92 Amoy Street, #01-01 Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore, 333A Orchard Road, #04-01/31 Coffeesmith, #01-09/09A, Gateway, 277 Orchard Road, Orchard Manpei, 5 Magazine Road, #01-01

These breaches included admitting and seating groups of more than five together, allowing groups to intermingle, seating groups of patrons less than one metre apart, and providing games to patrons despite not being an amusement centre.

Over the coming New Year weekend, MSE said that agencies will continue to step up enforcement checks on F&B outlets.

Top photos courtesy of STB.