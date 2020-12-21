Back

Channel 8's 'My Genie' starring Fiona Xie, Qi Yuwu & Yao Wenlong now available online

Zhangxin Zheng | December 21, 2020, 11:53 AM

"My Genie" is arguably one of the best sitcoms from Channel 8.

The sitcom features Fiona Xie, who rose to fame after her successful portrayal of an impish genie.

Xie also won "Best Newcomer" at Star Awards 2001 — a year after she joined showbiz — thanks to the show.

This is also the first-ever fairyland-themed sitcom, and it was considered a pretty bold attempt back in the early 2000s.

But the gamble paid off as "My Genie" has gone down in history as one of the most memorable shows in Singapore.

Can watch online for free via meWatch

Old-time Channel 8 fans who miss this sitcom, you can now binge-watch it online for free.

The two seasons of "My Genie" are now up on meWatch.

Here are some photos to remind you of the good times:

via Mediacorp Channel 8/Facebook.

via Mediacorp Channel 8/Facebook.

via Mediacorp Channel 8/Facebook.

via Mediacorp Channel 8/Facebook.

via Mediacorp Channel 8/Facebook.

