S'pore man with special needs, often seen at mosques, passes away. Offers to foot funeral bill pour in.

A man with special needs, named Muhammad Fadil Sulaiman has passed away on Dec. 16.

According to Berita Mediacorp, he is believed to have collapsed at an MRT station at around 2:40pm on Wednesday.

He was later brought to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

A familiar face

Fadil was often seen at mosques and was a familiar face for many in the Malay community.

Al-Mukminin Mosque took to Facebook to share news of Fadil's passing.

It said that he had been frequenting the mosque since he was a teenager and attended religious events often.

The Facebook post has since garnered over 600 shares and 1,400 reactions in less than a day.

The founder of The Orange Ballroom, Syah Ibrahim, also shared the news and provided updates on his social media page.

He had spoken to Fadil's family at SGH where the body of the deceased was located.

In a video, Syah seemed emotional and described Fadil as a good person who many loved. He added that he would miss Fadil's jokes.

Syah also said in a separate post that Fadil would stop by The Orange Ballroom at times:

"Although he never asked, we understood that if he stopped by [The Orange Ballroom], he might have been hungry, had insufficient money, or wanted to charge his mobile phone or rest in our office for up to six hours."

https://www.facebook.com/100017198701401/videos/751996012050349/

Selfless

Suria host Khairudin Samsudin also recalled their last meeting with Fadil.

Fadil had brought a packet of briyani and two bottles of water and insisted that Khairudin have the briyani as the latter had been working as a host at Singapore Expo.

PERGAS to handle funeral arrangements

A local preacher, Ustaz Mohammad Bahrul-Ulum, shared in a Facebook post that several funeral services had contacted him to offer to bear the cost of the funeral.

However, all funeral arrangements will be managed by the Singapore Islamic Scholars & Religious Teachers Association (PERGAS).

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Mohammad Bahrul-Ulum on Facebook