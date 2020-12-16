Back

Mr Coconut opening new outlets in Bishan & Bugis by end-Dec. 2020

More places to get your coconut fix.

Fasiha Nazren | December 16, 2020, 04:09 PM

Popular beverage chain Mr Coconut is opening two new outlets by the end-December 2020.

The two outlets will be located at:

  • Junction 8 (B1-K6)

  • Bugis Street (MXV 01A)

More details on the opening dates will be available soon.

Mr Coconut is known for their variety of coconut beverages including the Coconut Shake (S$4.40).

There are also more interesting flavours such as the Coconut Oreo Shake (S$4.80).

Customers can also add toppings like white pearls, nata de coco or coconut ice cream at an additional cost.

17 outlets in Singapore

Mr Coconut currently has 17 outlets across Singapore:

  • Far East Plaza (temporarily closed)

  • Northpoint City

  • Waterway Point

  • Jewel Changi Airport

  • Changi City Point

  • Westgate

  • Paya Lebar Quarter

  • IMM

  • Clementi Mall

  • Causeway Point

  • Hillion Mall

  • Anchor Point

  • Parkway Parade

  • Tampines 1

  • Bedok Mall

  • One Raffles Place

  • Hougang Mall

The outlets are popular enough that there is a constant queue during peak hours, so shoppers at Bishan and Bugis should probably prepare themselves for that.

Top image from @foodeeful and @mr.coconutsg on Instagram.

