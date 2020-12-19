Motorcyclist who dressed like S'pore Traffic Police not breaking law, probably just enthusiast with similar tastes

For many drivers, their first instinct upon spotting a white-jacketed rider on the road is to slow down and rehearse all their safe driving practices.

That's because such a rider on a white motorcycle with blue and red accents are normally the calling card of Singapore's Traffic Police.

Therefore it is only natural that these photos have gotten some online talking:

Just to be clear, this isn't actually a member of the Traffic Police.

Here's a photo of a real Traffic Police officer for comparison.

The Diversion Escort

For those concerned, our Traffic Police apparel enthusiast is not actually breaking any laws, nor is he doing anything new.

In fact, there is a whole motorcyclist group who ride around Singapore in similar attire.

The Diversion Escort by Team Diversion Singapore (TDS) was first formed in 2011.

It was built on its members' collective passion of owning a specific model of Yamaha motorcycles — the Yamaha XJ900 Diversion — which just happens to be the exact model used by the Traffic Police.

The main differences between the two are the Singapore Police Force's logo and the red siren light on Traffic Police motorcycles.

The group is quick to emphasise on their Facebook page that they are not Traffic Police nor do they have any direct affiliations with the Singapore Police Force.

"Our presence are not to be feared as we do not stop traffic offenders no matter what so ever reason it may be and we do not issue summons to road users (sic)," TDS wrote.

In fact, TDS mostly partakes in activities such as escorting a wedding procession or providing a convoy service to give drivers VIP vibes.

"We are just like a family"

When contacted by Mothership, TDS said their group comprised of less than 15 members, some of them ex-Traffic Police officers themselves.

"We are just like a family," said TDS.

"To date, we do not face any issue with the authority. We even ride side by side with LTA and TP."

"They look at us, nod their head and smile," the group added.

According to the Police Force Act, one can be charged if they are found wearing or possessing any police uniform or any police insignia for the purpose of personating or representing himself as a police officer.

Those found guilty can be charged to a fine not exceeding S$2,500 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both.

But as you might have noticed, in this case, the motorist in the viral photo did not display any police uniform or insignia so he did not commit any crime.

A check with the police also confirmed that the rider did not violate any laws.

However, TDS told Mothership that he was not actually a member of their group.

The motorcycle he was riding was actually a Honda ST1100, more commonly used by Traffic Police officers in Malaysia.

Top image from Ye Yourong via ROADS.sg Facebook page