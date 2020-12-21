Moschino lighter bag selling for S$2,541, a tribute to BIC lighters

If you want the world to know that you smoke or are an avid arsonist, this Macro Lighter Bag from Moschino, an Italian luxury fashion house, will set your world on fire right now.

You'd need some cash to splash though because it's priced at 1,560 euros (S$2,541).

Macro Lighter Bag

If carrying a giant lighter isn't eye catching enough, the bag is also a bold, blue colour.

It also seems to go pretty well with denim clothes.

A tribute to the BIC lighter

In an Instagram post, Moschino explained that the Macro Lighter Bag is a tribute to the iconic BIC lighters.

Here's what the BIC lighter looks like:

Details

Moschino's Macro Lighter Bag is a lighter-shaped calfskin macro clutch with working wheel and metal lid with logo.

It comes with a magnetic clasp, plastic base and lined interior with zip pocket and patch pocket.

However, do note that it is currently out of stock.

Related articles:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Moschino