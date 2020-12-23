Halal Monster Curry, 'Monster Planet', opens at Causeway Point with monster-size curry & burgers

Monster Planet, a halal-certified eatery, opened its first outlet at Causeway Point on Oct. 14.

The relatively new eatery is under Monster Curry, a restaurant chain specialising in Japanese Curry with 13 outlets in Singapore.

The halal-certified version is slated to open two more outlets at The Centrepoint in Orchard and Paya Lebar Square by early 2021.

Menu

Monster Planet has a variety of curry dishes on its menu such as:

Signature Chicken Katsu Curry (S$13.80)

Cheese Omelette Curry (S$12.80)

Beef Shabu-Shabu Omelette Curry (S$13.80)

Monster Premium Beef Steak Curry (S$19.80)

Alternatively, there are other curry dishes that are recommended for two to three people:

Monster Combo Curry (S$27.80)

Mountain Monster Curry (S$26.80)

Flame Monster Curry (S$26.80)

Sea Monster Curry (S$26.80)

Diners can choose the spicy level, which ranges from zero to five.

Additional toppings such as cheese (S$1.50) and onsen egg (S$1.50) are also available.

Mountain Monster Curry:

Monster Burgers and more

A variety of monster burgers are also available on the menu:

Chicken Curry Katsu Burger

Monster Fish Burger

Supreme Beef Burger

Teriyaki Chicken Burger

Lemon Grass Chicken Burger

All a la carte burgers are priced at S$8.80.

Besides these, Monster Planet also has pasta, salad and honey toast on its menu.

Christmas Specials

This festive season, Monster Planet will be offering Christmas specials, which will be available till the end of December 2020.

These include Jumbo Chicken Drumstick Omelette Curry (S$15.80) and Winter Berryland Honey Toast (S$10.80).

Details

Monster Planet (Causeway Point)

Address: 1 Woodlands Square, #05-13 Causeway Point, Singapore 738099

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

