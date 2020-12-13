Back

7 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 13, no new locally-transmitted cases

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Jason Fan | December 13, 2020, 03:20 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional seven cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Sunday (Dec. 13).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,320.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All seven imported cases announced today were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 7: 13

Dec. 8: 12

Dec. 9: 6

Dec. 10: 6

Dec. 11: 8

Dec. 12: 8

Dec. 13: 7

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin.

