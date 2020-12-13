7 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 13, no new locally-transmitted cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional seven cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Sunday (Dec. 13).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,320.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All seven imported cases announced today were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 7: 13

Dec. 8: 12

Dec. 9: 6

Dec. 10: 6

Dec. 11: 8

Dec. 12: 8

Dec. 13: 7

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin.