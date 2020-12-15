Back

MOH reaches agreement with US biotech firm Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine supply

One of the "multiple bets" the Government had placed.

Andrew Koay | December 15, 2020, 05:12 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Moderna confirmed on Dec. 15 that they had reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to supply Singapore with its Covid-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273.

The news comes as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine would arrive in Singapore by the end of the month.

At the time of writing, Singapore's Health Science Authority (HSA) had yet to announce its approval for Moderna's vaccine.

Pifzer-BioNTech's vaccine is thus the only Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for use in Singapore so far.

In a press release, Moderna's chief executive officer Stephane Bancel noted that addressing the Covid-19 pandemic will require a number of vaccines.

"We appreciate the confidence the MOH of Singapore has demonstrated in our mRNA vaccine platform by including mRNA-1273 in their portfolio of vaccines."

Bancel added that Moderna would continue the clinical development of mRNA-1273.

"The recent positive primary efficacy analysis from our Phase 3 COVE study is an encouraging step forward," he said, referring to Moderna's analysis of its Phase 3 study which found that mRNA-1273 demonstrated efficacy of 94.1 per cent against Covid-19 and 100 per cent against severe Covid-19.

The study enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the U.S.

Singapore had placed multiple bets

On Dec. 2, HSA announced that it had begun to evaluate the available data submitted by Moderna on its vaccine.

"Moderna has started submitting initial data and will continue to roll in data as soon as they become available as agreed with HSA," said the HSA spokesman at the time, according to The Straits Times.

During his nationwide address on Dec. 14, PM Lee said the government had been working behind the scenes since the early days of the pandemic to secure access to vaccines.

This included placing "multiple bets", signing advance purchase agreements, and making early down-payments for the most promising vaccine candidates, he said.

The government also set aside S$1 billion for the purposes of securing vaccines for Singaporeans.

PM Lee also said that all Singaporeans and long-term residents would be receiving the vaccine for free; "I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated too," he said in his address.

Mothership has reached out to HSA for comment on Moderna's announcement and will update this article when they reply.

Top image by Marco Verch via Flickr

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

More than 450,000 turn up for 2-day Christmas concert in Taiwan

New Taipei City's mayor said the event was the largest gathering held on earth at that time.

December 15, 2020, 04:59 PM

15-year-old M'sian female footballer plays for Germany's Bayern Munich U-17 women squad

The next Müller?

December 15, 2020, 04:42 PM

Yishun hawker says customer mistook dried cuttlefish as cockroach, decides to close shop

She said she used dried cuttlefish to cook the soup broth.

December 15, 2020, 04:36 PM

Limited-edition SIA mahjong set with batik motif & flight-related elements selling for S$338

Nice.

December 15, 2020, 04:17 PM

16 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 15, including 1 locally-transmitted case

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

December 15, 2020, 03:48 PM

Xiaxue breaks silence on Dee Kosh saga, says she is still friends with him

She also applauded Nathan Hartono for not abandoning Dee Kosh when the allegations hit.

December 15, 2020, 03:31 PM

World's first 'bubble wrapping' facility for business travellers at S'pore Expo to be fully constructed by mid-2021

To enhance Singapore's competitive edge and global reputation.

December 15, 2020, 03:19 PM

Parked car with 2 people inside allegedly seen 'shaking violently' at empty carpark, police called to scene

Oh dear.

December 15, 2020, 02:57 PM

Mahathir says he doesn't mind being PM for 3rd time if he has 'enough votes'

He called for lawmakers to think about replacing the 'weak' government led by PM Muhyiddin.

December 15, 2020, 02:19 PM

S$1 charge for chit-chat session with Gan Kim Yong was for logistics & food: Chua Chu Kang CC

People's Voice chief Lim Tean has still voiced his outrage over the matter however.

December 15, 2020, 02:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.