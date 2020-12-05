Man who developed symptoms after testing negative among 13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 5

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Dec. 5).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,255.

There's one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Based on investigations so far, the case is in the community and had already been placed on quarantine earlier. There are no new cases in the dormitories.

12 cases announced today are imported. Of these, 11 had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Imported case

The remaining case is a Singaporean who had travelled to Indonesia under the Business Travel Pass. He had undergone a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon return to Singapore on Nov. 28, and self-isolated while waiting for his test result.

His test came back negative on 29 November but he developed symptoms on Dec. 2, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Dec. 4.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Nov. 26: 4

Nov. 27: 6

Nov. 28: 6

Nov. 29: 8

Nov. 30: 5

Dec. 1: 10

Dec. 2: 2

Dec. 3: 9

Dec. 4: 3

