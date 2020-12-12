S$2,000 offered for return of yellow-collared macaw who went missing after allegedly unlocking cage

A pet bird has gone missing for four days around the neighbourhoods of Kembangan, Telok Kurau and Frankel after allegedly unlocking its cage.

According to its owner, Edy, the three-months old yellow-collared macaw, named Ola, had disappeared from his home on Dec. 8 at around noon, shortly after a visit to the vet in the morning, and was last spotted at Kembangan community centre field at 7pm.

Hence, a S$2,000 reward is being offered to find the bird and return it to its owner.

Last seen on Dec. 12 along Lengkong Empat

Edy and his family said that they have spent three hours daily (6.45am to 10am) searching for the bird.

Edy added that the last potential lead on Ola was on the morning of Dec. 12.

He received a message from a member of the public about a green bird flying along Lengkong Empat road, along with a drawing of the route it supposedly took.

Went to the vet for a check-up

The owner further added that the bird had been taken to the vet for a check-up at 9.30am on Dec. 8 for tests on Psittacine Beak and Feather Disease (PBFD), Avian Polyoma Virus (APV) and Proventricular Dilatation Disease (PDD).

Afterwards, it was taken back home at 11.30am, whereupon it was settled into its cage which was locked.

The owner said that he then left the house, only to receive a call from his mother at 12.30am, who said that the bird was missing from its cage.

Anyone with information on the bird can contact 97990000.

Top photos by Ola's owner