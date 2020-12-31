Back

S'pore volunteers take 165 migrant workers on bus tour to visit attractions, see Christmas lights

:')

Julia Yeo | December 31, 2020, 12:45 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

Since the beginning of the circuit breaker period, many migrant workers in Singapore have been confined to their place of lodging and work, due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Volunteers organise bus tours around S'pore for migrant workers

After several months of confinement, some hundreds of migrant workers will finally be able to catch a break and enjoy some sights in Singapore.

Volunteers from local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) have been organising bus tours for some migrant workers to visit scenic attractions across the island, including Orchard Road, Little India, and Gardens By The Bay.

According to The Straits Times, 165 migrant workers were part of a bus tour which took them to Orchard Road and Little India, showing them the Christmas lights as well.

The tour was organised in conjunction with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM)'s Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) team, a division aimed to support migrant workers living in dormitories.

The High Commissioner of India to Singapore also joined one of the rides and interacted with some of the workers on board.

'Happiest moment all year'

Besides touring the attractions and enjoying the festive lights, workers were also given care packages, containing daily essentials such as soap, toothpaste, and deodorant.

Volunteers also prepared quizzes and activities on board the bus.

During one of the quizzes, volunteers from IRR realised that some of the workers had never seen Marina Bay Sands before, and had no idea what it was called.

"It was a powerful realisation for us that the men who build this city don’t get to enjoy its sights the same way we do," IRR wrote in its post.

It was a heartening night for many of the workers, who have been confined to their work and lodging for several months since early this year.

One worker told his supervisor after the event that this was his happiest moment all year, shared IRR.

IRR is planning to conduct around 20 bus tours in the next two months for about 650 workers, reported ST.

Top image via ItsRainingRaincoats/Facebook

With stage 4 cancer, S'porean lawyer Peter Low was given 'months' to live. He's now 3 years in remission.

Almost Famous: Senior Counsel Peter Low, one of Singapore's pioneer human rights lawyers, opens up for the first time about his journey with prostate cancer — which he's been in remission from for more than three years now.

December 31, 2020, 12:45 PM

Tokyo battling 3rd Covid-19 wave of 'unprecedented magnitude': Tokyo governor

Japan has banned the entry of foreign citizens in the wake of the discovery of the new UK variant.

December 31, 2020, 12:44 PM

S'pore teen, 17, arrested after photo of him holding knife & displaying gang sign circulates online

Suspected to be a gang member.

December 31, 2020, 12:03 PM

S$5 movie tickets, S$110 electricity rebate, & other deals that seniors should capitalise on

Save every day.

December 31, 2020, 11:59 AM

SIA cabin crew & pilot with Covid-19 adhered to mandated in-flight and layover measures: CAAS

Measures.

December 31, 2020, 11:48 AM

Rare dusky langur sleeping after munching on leaves at Upper Peirce is a real year-end mood

Everyone's tired.

December 31, 2020, 11:41 AM

Sentosa extends free entry promotion till Mar. 31, 2021

Plan your March holidays.

December 31, 2020, 11:23 AM

Over 10 Royal Caribbean guests gathered in photo, STB looking into alleged safe management breach

The photos were uploaded to social media.

December 31, 2020, 11:01 AM

Recovery ongoing, but govt ready to adapt if economy worsens in 2021: Heng Swee Keat

Getting ready for 2021.

December 31, 2020, 10:51 AM

A month-by-month recap of life in S'pore in 2020 because it passed in a blur

Or, what to know about 2020 in S'pore if you read none of the news.

December 31, 2020, 10:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.