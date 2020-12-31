S'pore volunteers take 165 migrant workers on bus tour to visit attractions, see Christmas lights

Since the beginning of the circuit breaker period, many migrant workers in Singapore have been confined to their place of lodging and work, due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Volunteers organise bus tours around S'pore for migrant workers

After several months of confinement, some hundreds of migrant workers will finally be able to catch a break and enjoy some sights in Singapore.

Volunteers from local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) have been organising bus tours for some migrant workers to visit scenic attractions across the island, including Orchard Road, Little India, and Gardens By The Bay.

According to The Straits Times , 165 migrant workers were part of a bus tour which took them to Orchard Road and Little India, showing them the Christmas lights as well.

The tour was organised in conjunction with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM)'s Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) team, a division aimed to support migrant workers living in dormitories.

The High Commissioner of India to Singapore also joined one of the rides and interacted with some of the workers on board.

'Happiest moment all year'

Besides touring the attractions and enjoying the festive lights, workers were also given care packages, containing daily essentials such as soap, toothpaste, and deodorant.

Volunteers also prepared quizzes and activities on board the bus.

During one of the quizzes, volunteers from IRR realised that some of the workers had never seen Marina Bay Sands before, and had no idea what it was called.

"It was a powerful realisation for us that the men who build this city don’t get to enjoy its sights the same way we do," IRR wrote in its post.

It was a heartening night for many of the workers, who have been confined to their work and lodging for several months since early this year.

One worker told his supervisor after the event that this was his happiest moment all year, shared IRR.

IRR is planning to conduct around 20 bus tours in the next two months for about 650 workers, reported ST.

Top image via ItsRainingRaincoats/Facebook