Buy-1-get-1-free on selected items at Michael Kors IMM outlet sale from Dec. 2-6

To celebrate the festive season, Michael Kors is having a storewide buy-one-get-one-free promotion on selected items from Dec. 2 to 6 at its IMM outlet.

The promotion is applicable for full-price women's handbags, crossbodies, small leather goods and watches.

It is also applicable for full-price men's leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear.

Emmy Dome Satchel (S$759)

Emmy Dome Backpack (S$759)

Ellis Large Satchel (S$799)

Ciara Satchel (S$799)

Rayne Medium Satchel (S$839)

Harrison Tall Card Case (S$119)

Peyton Shoulder Flap (S$879)

Kent Backpack S$749

Kent Slingpack (S$519)

Michael Kors IMM Outlet

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #01-105/125 Singapore 609601

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photos via Micahel Kors