Buy-1-get-1-free on selected items at Michael Kors IMM outlet sale from Dec. 2-6

Let the holiday shopping begin.

Siti Hawa | December 01, 2020, 05:50 PM

To celebrate the festive season, Michael Kors is having a storewide buy-one-get-one-free promotion on selected items from Dec. 2 to 6 at its IMM outlet.

The promotion is applicable for full-price women's handbags, crossbodies, small leather goods and watches.

It is also applicable for full-price men's leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear.

Photo via Michael Kors

  • Emmy Dome Satchel (S$759)

  • Emmy Dome Backpack (S$759)

Photo via Michael Kors

  • Ellis Large Satchel (S$799)

  • Ciara Satchel (S$799)

Photo via Michael Kors

  • Rayne Medium Satchel (S$839)

  • Harrison Tall Card Case (S$119)

Photo via Michael Kors

  • Peyton Shoulder Flap (S$879)

Photo via Michael Kors

  • Kent Backpack S$749

Photo via Michael Kors

  • Kent Slingpack (S$519)

Michael Kors IMM Outlet

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #01-105/125 Singapore 609601

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photos via Micahel Kors

