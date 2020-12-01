Buy-1-get-1-free on selected items at Michael Kors IMM outlet sale from Dec. 2-6

To celebrate the festive season, Michael Kors is having a storewide buy-one-get-one-free promotion on selected items from Dec. 2 to 6 at its IMM outlet.
The promotion is applicable for full-price women's handbags, crossbodies, small leather goods and watches.
It is also applicable for full-price men's leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear.
- Emmy Dome Satchel (S$759)
- Emmy Dome Backpack (S$759)
- Ellis Large Satchel (S$799)
- Ciara Satchel (S$799)
- Rayne Medium Satchel (S$839)
- Harrison Tall Card Case (S$119)
- Peyton Shoulder Flap (S$879)
- Kent Backpack S$749
- Kent Slingpack (S$519)
Michael Kors IMM Outlet
Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #01-105/125 Singapore 609601
Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily
