Back

Messi equals Pele record of 643 goals scored for single club

On course to breaking Pele's record.

Belmont Lay | December 20, 2020, 09:51 AM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Lionel Messi matched Pele's record of 643 goals for Santos after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia in La Liga on Dec. 19, 2020.

The Argentine, 33, scored a diving header after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech, to match the Brazilian scoring record for a single club.

The goal came right before halftime.

Messi's equalliser levelled the game at 1-1.

The match ended 2-2.

Pele hit milestone in fewer games

Pele scored 643 goals in 665 competitive games in 19 seasons for Santos.

Messi hit the milestone in 748 matches in 17 seasons.

Pele, now 80, made his Santos debut in 1956 aged 15.

He left in 1974 after winning six Brazilian league titles, plus two Copa Libertadores crowns, South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

Messi made his first appearance for Barcelona aged 17 in 2004.

He has won 10 La Liga titles with the club plus four Champions Leagues.

Photos via Leo Messi Facebook

Man in S'pore surprises himself as he successfully resells for S$30 empty PS5 box picked from trash

Someone really bought an empty PS5 box.

December 20, 2020, 04:58 AM

17 imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 19 arrived from US, UK, India, M'sia, Indonesia

Tonight's update.

December 20, 2020, 12:00 AM

Popular beef bowl chain Sukiya coming to S'pore, opening outlet in Suntec City

The gyudon chain has more than 2,000 outlets across Japan.

December 19, 2020, 11:12 PM

Massive McDonald's outlet opens at Canberra Plaza

Very spacious.

December 19, 2020, 09:28 PM

Edwin Tong: Important to nurture safe spaces for discussion on race without fear of being 'cancelled'

The minister stressed the need to create safe spaces for people in Singapore to discuss without being "called out" or "cancelled".

December 19, 2020, 09:10 PM

Yuhua Spring estate resembles Christmas wonderland with elaborate lights & decorations

Feast for the eyes.

December 19, 2020, 06:57 PM

100 evacuated after fire at Punggol flat, 3 residents rescued from ledge outside toilet

One more occupant was in the kitchen, while two more were rescued from the bedroom on the upper floor of the flat.

December 19, 2020, 05:12 PM

Motorcyclist who dressed like S'pore Traffic Police not breaking law, probably just enthusiast with similar tastes

There's actually a whole motorcycle group dedicated to riding around Singapore in similar attire.

December 19, 2020, 05:01 PM

Woman in S'pore confronts 15-year-old boy displaying Nazi symbols in train, police report made

The youth said he was not speaking to anyone about the issue.

December 19, 2020, 04:26 PM

MOH investigating 'potential link' found in 13 'imported' Covid-19 cases at Mandarin Orchard hotel

The hotel will stop accepting new guests with immediate effect.

December 19, 2020, 04:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.