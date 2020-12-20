Messi equals Pele record of 643 goals scored for single club

Lionel Messi matched Pele's record of 643 goals for Santos after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia in La Liga on Dec. 19, 2020.

The Argentine, 33, scored a diving header after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech, to match the Brazilian scoring record for a single club.

🗣️ Pelé: “Messi shoots with only one leg, only has one skill and does not head the ball well."



Messi today: * Equalises Pelé's incredible record with a header * pic.twitter.com/vA4EZL37JQ — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 19, 2020

The goal came right before halftime.

Messi's equalliser levelled the game at 1-1.

The match ended 2-2.

Pele hit milestone in fewer games

Pele scored 643 goals in 665 competitive games in 19 seasons for Santos.

Messi hit the milestone in 748 matches in 17 seasons.

Pele, now 80, made his Santos debut in 1956 aged 15.

He left in 1974 after winning six Brazilian league titles, plus two Copa Libertadores crowns, South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

Messi made his first appearance for Barcelona aged 17 in 2004.

He has won 10 La Liga titles with the club plus four Champions Leagues.

Photos via Leo Messi Facebook