Terence Cao, Shane Pow, Sonia Chew & Jeffrey Xu apologise for 13-person gathering in Phase 2

Four Mediacorp artistes made headlines during the Christmas period for potentially breaching safe distancing rules in October 2020:

At least 13 people were present at the gathering, going by a photo taken that day.

While Mediacorp has released a statement saying that Shane Pow, Sonia Chew, Terence Cao, and Jeffrey Xu "deeply regret" their actions, the parties themselves have also made a public apology on their respective social media pages.

The posts were made around the same time —- a few hours apart at most —— on the night of Dec. 26.

All four took the bull by its horns to acknowledge their mistake, and promised to do better.

They also noted, with remorse, that the incident had made their loved ones worried.

Chew, in particular, did not know that it was a birthday celebration she was invited to, and initially thought it was drinks with a small group of people.

The DJ nonetheless took responsibility for not removing herself from the situation when she realised what was going on.

You can read all four posts here:

Sonia Chew

"Many of you may have seen the article where I was photographed in a group of more than five, that included other artistes. Firstly, I want to sincerely apologise for my actions. Upon seeing that there were more than five people present, I should have removed myself from that situation, and I didn’t. I’m fully responsible for that. This is by no means a way to make excuses for what happened. I was invited to have drinks with what I understood to be a small group of people and was not aware it was a birthday celebration. This is simply a very brief explanation from my end, and is not an excuse for the events that transpired. My actions are not a reflection of my station, upbringing, company, or clients I work for. It’s been a really tough time for my family to witness how distraught I was the last few days. I feel terrible for putting them through this. I want to thank my friends and loved ones who have been nothing but loving and supportive, and I sincerely apologise to each and every one of you in this space. There are many lessons to be learnt from this incident, such as taking social distancing very seriously. It’s not in my nature to cause trouble or partake in any activities that would put people at risk. It was a severe lapse of judgment on my part in this case and from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. Love, Sonia"

Shane Pow

"I would like to apologise to everyone, especially my friends, family & the people who trust and support me in all that I do, for my disappointing actions. Social responsibility is a shared responsibility, and I should also have been a better example as a public figure. I'm deeply regretful of my actions and risking the health and wellness of the people around me by flouting safety measures. I will do better, I will be better, and I will set myself to a better standard than I was. I'm sorry 🙏🏻."

Terence Cao

"In October, I made a mistake in a severe lapse of judgement. Social distancing measures are clearly important! I have failed to do the right thing. I accept full responsibility for my mistake and I sincerely apologise for my actions. I am truly sorry."

Jeffrey Xu

"对不起！ 面对疫情的管控，我没有遵守安全措施， 没有做个好榜样，我感到非常的抱歉。我为我错误的行为感到后悔和内疚！ 我很抱歉让我身边爱我的朋友和家人经受到这一切，让他们担心，我很痛心，悔不当初！ 在此我向大家献上我的真心歉意：对不起，我错了！请你们原谅！"

Translation:

"Apologies! In midst of containing a pandemic, I flouted safe distancing measures and failed to be a role model. I am deeply sorry. I would like to express my regret and guilt over my mistake. I am very sorry for putting my friends and family through this, to have them pained and worried over me. I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone: Sorry, I was wrong. Please forgive me."

Other celebrities

Separately, Dawn Yeoh, Julie Tan, and Jeremy Chan, who are currently not managed by Mediacorp, have also put out their apologies.

Translation:

"First, I would like apologise to all Singaporeans. I've made my friends, family, and supporters worried, I'm truly sorry! Adhering to safe distancing measures is every citizen's responsibility, and as an artiste, I should have set an example. I will reflect on my actions and take all responsibility for them. I apologise for my errant behaviour, I was wrong!"

