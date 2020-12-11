Back

McDonald's S'pore offering We Bare Bears Happy Meal toys from Dec. 10 to Jan. 6, 2021

Grizz, Pan Pan, Ice Bear, and even Nom Nom the koala.

Jane Zhang | December 11, 2020, 05:02 PM

Fans of the lovable cartoon bear brothers Grizz, Pan Pan, and Ice Bear are in luck, as McDonald's Singapore has introduced its latest line Happy Meal toys: We Bare Bears.

From Dec. 10 until Jan. 6, 2021, customers can receive a We Bare Bears toy with the purchase of a Happy Meal.

via McDonald's Singapore website.

Each week, there are two different toy options available for customers to get.

For the week of Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, customers can either get Ice Bear on a log ride, or Pan Pan on a scooter:

via McDonald's Singapore website.

via McDonald's Singapore website.

For the week of Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, customers can either get Pan Pan with his backpack or Grizz on a skateboard:

via McDonald's Singapore website.

via McDonald's Singapore website.

From Dec. 24 to Dec. 30, the options are either Grizz and his tent or Pan Pan on a watercraft:

via McDonald's Singapore website.

via McDonald's Singapore website.

And finally, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6, customers can get Ice Bear vacuuming or a stack of all three brothers — along with Nom Nom the koala.

via McDonald's Singapore website.

via McDonald's Singapore website.

Our writer ordered a Happy Meal on Dec. 11 and got herself a toy of Ice Bear on his log ride:

Photo by Jane Zhang.

Photo by Jane Zhang.

Quantities of the toys are limited, and they are available while stocks last.

Top photos by Jane Zhang and via McDonald's Singapore's website. 

