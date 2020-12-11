McDonald's S'pore offering We Bare Bears Happy Meal toys from Dec. 10 to Jan. 6, 2021

Fans of the lovable cartoon bear brothers Grizz, Pan Pan, and Ice Bear are in luck, as McDonald's Singapore has introduced its latest line Happy Meal toys: We Bare Bears.

From Dec. 10 until Jan. 6, 2021, customers can receive a We Bare Bears toy with the purchase of a Happy Meal.

Each week, there are two different toy options available for customers to get.

For the week of Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, customers can either get Ice Bear on a log ride, or Pan Pan on a scooter:

For the week of Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, customers can either get Pan Pan with his backpack or Grizz on a skateboard:

From Dec. 24 to Dec. 30, the options are either Grizz and his tent or Pan Pan on a watercraft:

And finally, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6, customers can get Ice Bear vacuuming or a stack of all three brothers — along with Nom Nom the koala.

Our writer ordered a Happy Meal on Dec. 11 and got herself a toy of Ice Bear on his log ride:

Quantities of the toys are limited, and they are available while stocks last.

Top photos by Jane Zhang and via McDonald's Singapore's website.