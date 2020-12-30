McDonald's S'pore to launch Mala McShaker Fries from Dec. 31, 2020

McDonald's Singapore is ending the year with a new offering on its menu.
Mala McShaker fries from Dec. 31
The fast food restaurant will be launching Mala McShaker Fries from tomorrow (Dec. 31).
The fries are tossed in a blend of Szechuan peppercorns, chilli powder and other umami spices to give it a spicy and numbing flavour.
It's available for a la carte from S$3.50, or as an add-on to any Extra Value Meal for S$0.70.
For those who need an extra kick, there is also the 2x Value Meal (from S$15) which comes which will include:
- Two McSpicy
- Two Mala Mcshaker Fries
- Two Coke Original Taste Less Sugar (M)
The bundle is available at all McDonald's restaurants, via McDelivery, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.
Breakfast meals from S$4.50
From Jan. 4, McDonald's will also be offering the Breakfast McSaver (from S$4.50) meal.
Each meal will come with either the Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin or Chicken Muffin, along with a hashbrown and a hot McCafe Premium Roast Coffee or tea.
This will only be available during breakfast hours.
Top image from McDonald's Singapore.
