McDonald's S'pore to launch Mala McShaker Fries from Dec. 31, 2020

McDonald's Singapore is ending the year with a new offering on its menu.

Mala McShaker fries from Dec. 31

The fast food restaurant will be launching Mala McShaker Fries from tomorrow (Dec. 31).

The fries are tossed in a blend of Szechuan peppercorns, chilli powder and other umami spices to give it a spicy and numbing flavour.

It's available for a la carte from S$3.50, or as an add-on to any Extra Value Meal for S$0.70.

For those who need an extra kick, there is also the 2x Value Meal (from S$15) which comes which will include:

Two McSpicy

Two Mala Mcshaker Fries

Two Coke Original Taste Less Sugar (M)

The bundle is available at all McDonald's restaurants, via McDelivery, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

Breakfast meals from S$4.50

From Jan. 4, McDonald's will also be offering the Breakfast McSaver (from S$4.50) meal.

Each meal will come with either the Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin or Chicken Muffin, along with a hashbrown and a hot McCafe Premium Roast Coffee or tea.

This will only be available during breakfast hours.

Come follow us on IG!

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.