McDonald's S'pore to launch Mala McShaker Fries from Dec. 31, 2020

Spicy.

Fasiha Nazren | December 30, 2020, 10:31 AM

McDonald's Singapore is ending the year with a new offering on its menu.

Mala McShaker fries from Dec. 31

The fast food restaurant will be launching Mala McShaker Fries from tomorrow (Dec. 31).

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The fries are tossed in a blend of Szechuan peppercorns, chilli powder and other umami spices to give it a spicy and numbing flavour.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

It's available for a la carte from S$3.50, or as an add-on to any Extra Value Meal for S$0.70.

For those who need an extra kick, there is also the 2x Value Meal (from S$15) which comes which will include:

  • Two McSpicy

  • Two Mala Mcshaker Fries

  • Two Coke Original Taste Less Sugar (M)

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The bundle is available at all McDonald's restaurants, via McDelivery, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

Breakfast meals from S$4.50

From Jan. 4, McDonald's will also be offering the Breakfast McSaver (from S$4.50) meal.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Each meal will come with either the Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin or Chicken Muffin, along with a hashbrown and a hot McCafe Premium Roast Coffee or tea.

This will only be available during breakfast hours.

Come follow us on IG!

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

