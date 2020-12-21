Back

McDonald's China sells limited edition Oreo & spam burger for S$2.70

Because why not.

Mandy How | December 21, 2020, 04:06 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

McDonald's China has combined two popular food items to make them unpopular.

Its latest burger is made with spam, Oreo crumbs, and an unspecified white sauce, all sandwiched between two buns.

Photo via McDonald's China

Photo via McDonald's China

The fast food giant announced on its Weibo page that the burger will only be sold for one day on Dec. 21, 2020, limited to 40,000 servings.

Each costs ¥13.14 (S$2.68), and customers will have to redeem a voucher online to get it.

Here are more photos of the actual product:

Photo via 星星候选人/Weibo

Photo via 星星候选人/Weibo

Photo via 贝贝超爱圆/Weibo

Photo via 贝贝超爱圆/Weibo

Photo via 瓶装卤蛋/Weibo

"What kind of heavenly taste will it bring?" McDonald's China captioned.

In response, the top comment on the page said, "It's ok not to release unnecessary items 🙏"

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via McDonald's China, 小蛋壳呀咿呀/Weibo

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.