McDonald's China sells limited edition Oreo & spam burger for S$2.70

McDonald's China has combined two popular food items to make them unpopular.

Its latest burger is made with spam, Oreo crumbs, and an unspecified white sauce, all sandwiched between two buns.

The fast food giant announced on its Weibo page that the burger will only be sold for one day on Dec. 21, 2020, limited to 40,000 servings.

Each costs ¥13.14 (S$2.68), and customers will have to redeem a voucher online to get it.

Here are more photos of the actual product:

"What kind of heavenly taste will it bring?" McDonald's China captioned.

In response, the top comment on the page said, "It's ok not to release unnecessary items 🙏"

Top image via McDonald's China, 小蛋壳呀咿呀/Weibo