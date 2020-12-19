Massive McDonald's outlet opens at Canberra Plaza

Canberra Plaza officially launched its soft opening on Friday, Dec. 18.

Connected directly to Canberra MRT Station, the retail and dining space houses 70 commercial units.

Huge McDonald's outlet opens at Canberra Plaza

Besides exciting tenants such as fast food chain A&W and Japanese store Daiso, Canberra Plaza also houses national favourites like McDonald's.

In fact, a really, really large one.

Located on the first floor, the McDonald's outlet occupies a visibly large area with a spacious interior.

According to the plaza directory, it likely occupies the largest space in the mall.

Long queue outside Canberra Plaza on opening day despite rain

Users also shared photos of snaking queues outside Canberra Plaza on its opening day, despite the rain.

Transport Minister visited McDonald's during plaza's opening

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, the member of parliament for Sembawang GRC, was at Canberra Plaza to officiate the opening ceremony yesterday (Dec. 18).

He also visited McDonald's,

And took a photo with its first customer.For more updates on the new space, you can follow Canberra Plaza on Facebook

Canberra Plaza is the latest addition to the area that already has Northpoint City, Sun Plaza and Sembawang Shopping Centre.

Address: Block 133 Canberra View, Singapore 750133

