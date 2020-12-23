Back

'Ah Boys to Men' Maxi Lim's wedding under investigation for Covid-19 breaches

A member of the public reported the event to STB.

Mandy How | December 23, 2020, 01:37 PM

Earlier in March, local actor Maxi Lim and his influencer wife, Lizy Teo, had to postpone their wedding reception due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Lim said that while it was "not an easy decision", they decided that it was "the most socially responsible thing to do”.

Fast forward about eight months later, however, the wedding reception is now under investigation for potentially breaching safe management measures.

This came after a member of the public reported the event, which took place at ONE°15 Marina on Dec. 20, to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

In an email seen by Mothership, the whistleblower told STB that the wedding emcee, performers, and guests allegedly did not wear masks to participate in on-stage activities, nor did they adhere to safe distancing measures.

A slew of screenshots were also attached to the email, showing fellow "Ah Boys to Men" actors as well as other local influencers/ personalities in attendance.

Club did not address alleged breaches: TNP

ONE°15 Marina's acting general manager Jonathan Sit told The New Paper (TNP) that the club's operations team will brief the couple and wedding coordinators before a wedding.

Games, singing or shouting are forbidden.

"Should there be breaches during the wedding, our staff and managers will immediately tell the guests and even the wedding couple to stay in their seats," Sit said to TNP.

However, TNP also noted that Sit did not specify if the club carried out the enforcement measures during Lim's wedding reception, and did not directly address their questions on the alleged breaches.

STB responds

In response to queries by Mothership, STB said that they are aware of the alleged incident, and takes a "serious view" of any breach in safe management measures within hotel premises.

STB added that they are unable to share more details as investigations are underway.

The agency also reiterated the maximum permissible size for weddings, which is 100 persons split across multiple zones of up to 50 persons each.

For receptions with more than 20 attendees, attendees must be split into a designated core “wedding party” comprising up to 20 persons (including the bride and groom), and groups of up to five people for the remaining guests.

It is not clear who among those present were part of the core party.

At least one metre safe distancing must be observed between groups and the wedding party at all times, including for photo-taking.

Emcees and persons making speeches are required to wear face shields or masks when speaking on stage.

Possible penalties

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to twelve months, or both.

Businesses that do not comply with the measures may also be subject to fines and temporary closures, and may also be rendered ineligible for government grants, loans, tax rebates, and other assistance.

Mothership has reached out to Lim and will update this article when he replies.

Top image via Lizy Teo's Instagram account, Mothership reader

