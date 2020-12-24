Back

Projection shows on Merlion, The Fullerton Hotel & ArtScience Museum in end-Dec. 2020

Pretty.

Siti Hawa | December 24, 2020, 10:13 AM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

From Dec. 25, several structures around the marina area will see a projection show as part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021.

The facades of The Fullerton Hotel and Merlion at Marina Bay will light up with artworks on Dec. 25, while another projection show will begin on the facade of the ArtScience Museum on Dec. 26.

Share the Moment

Called Share the Moment, the entire programme will feature 17 artworks by 24 tertiary students.

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

The inspiration behind their artworks were the efforts by organisations and individuals who helped others in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These include initiatives by Beng Who Cooks and more.

The two young hawkers prepared and gave out over 50 free meals to Singaporeans each day during the Circuit Breaker period.

NAFA student Livia Fin depicted the two individuals in their aprons, distributing meals to people.

Merlion

One of the artworks to be featured on the Merlion will be inspired by stories of individuals sewing handmade masks for the vulnerable community.

Doreen Goh and Nurul Alisyah, who are from SIT-GSA, used the motif of sewing to portray how a thread binds communities together.

The mane of the Merlion in the artwork was designed to stimulate mask fabric, while its body is patterned with dotted lines to resemble stitches made in sewn fabric.

Check out the other artworks which will be featured on the Merlion:

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

ArtScience Museum

The ArtScience Museum will be "lit with hopes and aspirations for Singapore."

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Details

The projections on The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and the Merlion will begin on Dec. 25, while the projection on ArtScience Museum will begin on Dec. 26.

They will be on display until Dec. 31, 2020, and the shows run every 15 minutes from 8pm to 10:30pm every night.

For the last day, however, the show will be extended till 11:45pm.

Three-minute light animation at The Promontory

In addition, there is also a "Shine a Light" display, a three-minute light animation which will run every 15 minutes, currently happening at The Promontory @ Marina Bay till Dec. 31, 2020.

It will take place nightly from 8pm to 10:30pm.

Photo via Urban Redevelopment Authority

Top photos via Urban Redevelopment Authority

