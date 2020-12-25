Back

Abandoned kampung hut in Mandai area demolished, no longer standing as of Dec. 25

Mysterious.

Sulaiman Daud | December 25, 2020, 10:10 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

An abandoned kampung hut in Mandai forest, previously accessible via Chestnut Park, appears to have been demolished.

On Dec. 21, some directions from Facebook user Abu Uwais surfaced on how to reach the mysterious green hut hidden deep in the forest.

Located about 100m off Gangsa Track, formerly Mandai Track 15, the hut was a reminder of an earlier era in Singapore's history.

Back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the area had a number of houses, plantations and even a place of worship.

The hut itself, as late as November 2020, had green paint and some new connecting bolts, suggesting that some maintenance work had recently been performed.

The remnants of some clothes and other debris also suggested it was recently used as a temporary home or a storage space.

Hut demolished

However, no one will use the hut ever again.

On Dec. 25, a man named Abdullah Khairun Saggi shared some photos of the current location to Facebook group Singapore Hikers.

The caption on his post read, "Mandai Green Hut had been confirmed demolished."

Photo by Abdullah Khairun Saggi.

Photo by Abdullah Khairun Saggi.

Speaking to Mothership, Abdullah's daughter Nisa said that she had read about the hut online.

She and her father then wanted to go and see it for themselves.

However, she said that they had a hard time looking for the hut, because there was no longer a fallen trunk, a yellow plastic bag tied to a tree, or a marking that read "kampung", which previously served as landmarks.

When they did reach the area, they found that the hut had been knocked down.

There was little left but debris and some green planks to hint at what was previously standing there.

Photo by Abdullah Khairun Saggi.

Photo by Abdullah Khairun Saggi.

Nisa also confirmed there were no signs or any indication as to who had demolished the hut.

Much like the hut itself, the identity of just who knocked it down is a mystery.

Top photo by Abdullah Khairun Saggi.

Beautiful double rainbow spotted in S'pore on Christmas day

Happy holidays.

December 25, 2020, 08:00 PM

Fire breaks out at Choa Chu Kang coffee shop, 50 people self-evacuated

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

December 25, 2020, 06:25 PM

S'pore cyclist stays on right-most lane after making turn, blocks vehicle near Yishun dam

Ride safely.

December 25, 2020, 06:10 PM

2 S'poreans convicted of drug crimes in China & given death sentences, 1 could be executed in weeks

MFA is aware of the case and is rendering consular support to their families.

December 25, 2020, 05:26 PM

S’porean single mum trying to raise S$3.1m for special drug to treat baby’s rare, paralysing disorder

Stories of Us: Nurdiana Rohop's 14 month old baby Rayyan suffers from an irreversible disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy. His progressive muscle-weakening can be stabilised with a S$3.1 million treatment.

December 25, 2020, 04:57 PM

When would a killer not get the death penalty in S'pore, explained

MS Explains: Capital punishment would be far too harsh a consequence in many cases, even if they involve the death of a victim. Here are some ways that cases involving murder charges do not end in executions.

December 25, 2020, 04:46 PM

Morganfield's S'pore food orders allegedly 2-4 hours late on Christmas Eve, hungry customers upset

The restaurant has replied to some of these customer complaints and apologised.

December 25, 2020, 03:43 PM

14 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Christmas day, all are imported

Afternoon update.

December 25, 2020, 03:19 PM

S'pore will allow up to 8 people for sports activities in Phase 3

4v4 for team sports.

December 25, 2020, 02:50 PM

Police enhancing enforcement checks at Orchard Road, Clarke Quay & Marina Bay this festive period

Don't get carried away with celebrations.

December 25, 2020, 02:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.