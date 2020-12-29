Back

Man in M'sia walks leashed pet tortoise around neighbourhood, might take quite a while

Wonder why he needs a leash.

Tanya Ong | December 29, 2020, 08:52 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

A man in Malaysia recently took his pet out for a little walk around the neighbourhood.

Which seems pretty ordinary, until one notices that his pet is, in fact, a leashed tortoise. And a rather large one at that.

Photos of the pair strolling past some houses in a landed estate were shared to Facebook and subsequently circulated.

The location is believed to be somewhere in Johor Bahru.

Walk might take a while

Here are some photos of the somewhat bizarre activity:

Aurizn Malaysia/FB

Aurizn Malaysia/FB

The Facebook post by Aurizn Malaysia dated Dec. 24 also had a cheeky caption suggesting that the walk might take a while:

"House no. 1 — 5pm, house no. 8 — 6pm".

The full post:

Tortoise and young pal

Several days later on Dec. 27, another set of photos surfaced, showing a young boy with what looks to be the same tortoise.

The relationship between the elderly owner and the boy is unclear.

The boy seemed to be tugging on the tortoise's leash while the rather bemused owner looked on from behind.

1314天使守护你/FB

1314天使守护你/FB

1314天使守护你/FB

The Facebook caption said: "This 100-year-old tortoise goes for a walk daily and can't bear to go home. Maddening!"

Top photo via Aurizn Malaysia, 1314天使守护你/FB

Youths film & edit video of themselves shoving & swearing at elderly man near The Cathay

A police report has been lodged.

December 29, 2020, 07:47 PM

Govt to provide additional S$84 million to help aviation sector: CAAS

The aviation sector is one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

December 29, 2020, 07:43 PM

Russia admits Covid-19 deaths are actually 3 times higher than officially reported

Just behind the United States and Brazil.

December 29, 2020, 07:12 PM

S’pore foodpanda riders spill secrets on the craziest things that have happened to them

The good, bad, and eerie.

December 29, 2020, 07:11 PM

Users find new SingPost customs declaration site buggy & say it slows down shipping process

Customers found the website was not easy to use.

December 29, 2020, 06:56 PM

Chicken hot pot boss in S'pore gets lawyer's letter from rival chicken hot pot boss over Facebook post

Food fight.

December 29, 2020, 06:16 PM

Cambodia extracts first drop of oil in venture with S'pore-based company

Cambodia's Prime Minister has called the extraction a "blessing".

December 29, 2020, 06:09 PM

S'pore secondary schools, JC & MI students to have scheduled home-based learning days from Term 3, 2021

Developing self-directed learners.

December 29, 2020, 06:00 PM

S'pore's economy in 2021 to recover at slower pace than M'sia: IMF

Vietnam is expected to recover the fastest.

December 29, 2020, 05:47 PM

Japan Rail Cafe at Tanjong Pagar to serve Japan Airlines in-flight meals from S$23 nett in Jan. 2021

Itadakimasu!

December 29, 2020, 05:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.