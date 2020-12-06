'Mama cat' brings kitten to Istanbul hospital, medical staff help out

Pictures of a mother cat bringing a kitten into a hospital, seemingly to ask for help, have gone viral again on social media.

The latest is this post in the Facebook group "cats doing cat stuff", which garnered over 29,000 reactions and 38,000 shares in just 12 hours.

The caption read, "The mama cat took her kitten to the hospital to get help, im crying."

More photos of the furry pair can be found online.

UK tabloid the Daily Mirror reported in May 2020 that the photos were in fact taken by a woman named Merve Ozcan in a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey.

She saw the mother cat walk up to a group of medics and deposit the kitten on the floor in front of them.

The medical staff quickly checked the ailing kitten, but the cat didn't appear frightened, and waited patiently for them to finish.

The Mirror added that the staff gave the cat some milk and food, and the two felines were passed to a veterinarian for more specialised care.

Turkish media said the duo were doing well, and with no cause for concern.

Stray cats are a common sight in Istanbul, and were once bred in the 19th century to tackle the rodent problem arising from the expanded sewage system.

Today they are treated very well by the locals, who collect food and build shelters for them to stay in.

