M'sian woman pretends to be police inspector to impress boyfriend's parents, gets reported to police instead

A 20-year-old Malaysian woman had disguised herself as a police inspector in order to impress her boyfriend's family.

Travelled from Sabah to Kelantan to meet boyfriend

Malaysiakini reported that the woman was from Sabah and had met her boyfriend, a 23-year-old army personnel, online.

She then travelled from Sabah to Kelantan to meet him in person.

However, she was subjected to a 14-day quarantine.

After her quarantine period ended, she stayed with her boyfriend's family in their house, bringing along her "police uniform".

"Inspector Humairah"

In a Dec. 10 Facebook post by Malaysia's Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis, it was revealed that the woman had introduced herself as "Inspector Humairah".

She also had a habit of hanging her uniform in her boyfriend's car.

According to Harian Metro, she had done so deliberately so that her boyfriend's parents were able to see it and trust her claims.

After about a week, her boyfriend's parents started to get suspicious as her "vacation" seemed a little too long for a police inspector.

They then lodged a police report and she was arrested at 8pm on Dec. 9.

Committed the same offence in 2017

Investigations by the Kelantan police revealed that the woman had committed the same offence in 2017 at Kuala Lumpur, as reported by Sabah Post.

She has since been remanded and the police uniform she had with her was confiscated.

This case will be investigated under Section 170 of the Malaysia's Penal Code and Section 89 (c) of Malaysia's 1967 Police act for the possession of police equipment.

Top images from Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis Facebook.