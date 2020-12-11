Back

M'sian woman pretends to be police inspector to impress boyfriend's parents, gets reported to police instead

She introduced herself as 'Inspector Humairah'.

Syahindah Ishak | December 11, 2020, 06:56 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

A 20-year-old Malaysian woman had disguised herself as a police inspector in order to impress her boyfriend's family.

Travelled from Sabah to Kelantan to meet boyfriend

Malaysiakini reported that the woman was from Sabah and had met her boyfriend, a 23-year-old army personnel, online.

She then travelled from Sabah to Kelantan to meet him in person.

However, she was subjected to a 14-day quarantine.

After her quarantine period ended, she stayed with her boyfriend's family in their house, bringing along her "police uniform".

"Inspector Humairah"

In a Dec. 10 Facebook post by Malaysia's Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis, it was revealed that the woman had introduced herself as "Inspector Humairah".

Photo from Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS Facebook.

Photo from Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS Facebook.

She also had a habit of hanging her uniform in her boyfriend's car.

According to Harian Metro, she had done so deliberately so that her boyfriend's parents were able to see it and trust her claims.

Photo from Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS Facebook.

After about a week, her boyfriend's parents started to get suspicious as her "vacation" seemed a little too long for a police inspector.

They then lodged a police report and she was arrested at 8pm on Dec. 9.

Committed the same offence in 2017

Investigations by the Kelantan police revealed that the woman had committed the same offence in 2017 at Kuala Lumpur, as reported by Sabah Post.

She has since been remanded and the police uniform she had with her was confiscated.

This case will be investigated under Section 170 of the Malaysia's Penal Code and Section 89 (c) of Malaysia's 1967 Police act for the possession of police equipment.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis Facebook.

S'pore approves Covid-19 saliva test kit to be used at Changi Airport in 2021

No more uncomfortable swab tests.

December 11, 2020, 06:28 PM

Elderly couple, & son, 45, die after suspected electrocution in Lakeside HDB flat bathroom

Police has classified it as unnatural death.

December 11, 2020, 06:15 PM

S'pore doctor acted as junior college student to film 97 upskirt videos in school with camera in shoe

Using what he dubbed his 'special shoes'.

December 11, 2020, 05:59 PM

60% of S'pore residents using TraceTogether, 500,000 & more to go to hit 70%

No 70%, no Phase 3.

December 11, 2020, 05:23 PM

McDonald's S'pore offering We Bare Bears Happy Meal toys from Dec. 10 to Jan. 6, 2021

Grizz, Pan Pan, Ice Bear, and even Nom Nom the koala.

December 11, 2020, 05:02 PM

China advises flight attendants to wear diapers to avoid Covid-19 infection risk in lavatory

Hmm.

December 11, 2020, 04:25 PM

Jolovan Wham chose to break the law, so S'pore must enforce the law: S'pore ambassador to US

Singapore does not impose its values on others, and so it expects the same from other countries, he said.

December 11, 2020, 03:58 PM

14-year-old S'pore boy arrested for father's murder, to be charged in court on same day

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 11, 2020, 03:43 PM

1 new dormitory case, 7 imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 11

More details will be released at night.

December 11, 2020, 03:41 PM

Clearing of Pasir Ris forests & prolonged feeding contribute to human-wild boar conflicts

A closer look at the recent wild boar incidents.

December 11, 2020, 02:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.