Cat in M'sia eats owner's degree which look like a bunch of 'useless' papers

Ah, the sense of achievement one feels upon receiving their degree certificate.

But imagine studying for several years, only to have your degree chewed up by your pet.

One man in Malaysia experienced just that when he returned to his room and was greeted by this sight:

Afif Adlan bin Mohd Hanafiah had recently graduated with a degree in finance, accounting and management in July 2020.

His degree was from the University of Nottingham.

"Of all the useless papers in my room, he ate my f**king degree," he wrote on his Twitter. "It's like he f**king knew."

Thankfully, from the photo he shared, most of the certificate is still intact as only the corner was ripped out.

Here's the guilty cat in question, named Mika:

The tweet has since gone viral with over 468,000 likes and 5,000 retweets:

my cat fucking ate my degree!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dIhabGALUH — guy *whose cat ate his degree (@mamblonumber5) December 21, 2020

In response to the Twitter thread, some other people also shared experiences of pets destroying important pieces of paper.

Like this one guy whose dog chewed up his degree:

My dog ate mine the week before I had to leave to go to another country and submit it as proof to complete my registration for a graduate program pic.twitter.com/PAbi4QYsvj — Vic (@VicsLit) December 21, 2020

And the dog that bit a $20 note:

Sigh.

Top photo via mamblonumber5/Twitter.

